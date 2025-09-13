Tyler Robinson ‘Hated’ Charlie Kirk, Utah Governor Says 'Assault Not Just On Him, But All Of Us'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTyler Robinson ‘Hated’ Charlie Kirk, Utah Governor Says 'Assault Not Just On Him, But All Of Us'

Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck while addressing a crowd of nearly 3,000 people and was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 22-year-old Utah man, identified as Tyler Robinson, has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed Robinson was taken into custody late Thursday and is expected to appear in court early next week. Investigators believe he acted alone. Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck while addressing a crowd of nearly 3,000 people. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after. The incident has added to growing concerns over violence targeting political figures across the United States.

During a family gathering, Robinson reportedly brought up Charlie Kirk’s scheduled visit to the university and raised doubts about whether he was promoting hatred. Commenting on the incident, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said the accused was driven by hostility toward Kirk, his views, and his activities, and resorted to political violence to end his life, reported Fox News. He further noted that the attack targeted not only Kirk but society as a whole.

Who Was Charlie Kirk?

Kirk was the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization, and a close ally of President Donald Trump.

He was also a well-known podcaster and a central figure in Republican voter outreach for the 2024 election, focusing on mobilizing infrequent Trump supporters, as per a report on The Hindustan Times. His death marks a major loss for the conservative movement.

Who Is Tyler Robinson?

Robinson, whose family urged him to surrender, lived with his parents in a suburb near St. George, Utah, about 3.5 hours from the university. State records show he is a registered voter with no party affiliation and did not participate in the last two general elections.

Raised in a devout Latter-day Saint household, Robinson was once a promising student, reported Al Jazeera. He graduated on the honor roll, scored in the 99th percentile on standardized tests, and earned a prestigious scholarship to Utah State University, though he dropped out after one semester.

Friends and relatives told investigators he had recently expressed intense hatred toward Kirk, with one family member ultimately alerting authorities.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox praised Robinson’s family for cooperating with law enforcement.

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
