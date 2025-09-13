'Go Back To Your Country': Sikh Woman Raped In UK In 'Racially Aggravated' Attack, Say Police

A Sikh woman in her twenties was raped and subjected to racist slurs by two men in Oldbury, West Midlands, in an attack that has drawn widespread condemnation. The incident took place near Tame Road around 8:30 am last Tuesday. According to police, the attackers hurled racist abuse at the victim, telling her to “go back to your own country.” Authorities have classified the crime as a racially aggravated sexual assault.

West Midlands Police said a dedicated team is leading the investigation, with CCTV footage and forensic evidence being examined to trace the suspects. Detectives have appealed to the public for information, as per NDTV.

Local media outlet BirminghamLive reported that the attackers are described as two white men—one with a shaven head wearing a dark sweatshirt, and the other in a grey top.

The incident has triggered outrage from Sikh and community leaders. The UK Sikh Federation condemned the assault, calling it both racist and misogynistic, and demanded swift action from the government to ensure justice.

Labour MP Jas Athwal strongly denounced the attack, describing it as “a vile, racist, misogynist act that should be treated with the utmost seriousness.” He added, “My thoughts are with the woman and her family, and I understand she is receiving support.”

Community representatives have urged police to intensify patrols in the area and ensure greater protection for minority women.

The assault comes amid growing concerns over hate crimes targeting Indian-origin and Sikh communities in the UK, with advocacy groups pressing authorities for stronger safeguards.