Caught On Cam: Dramatic Helicopter Crash At Huntington Beach Leaves 5 Hospitalized | WATCH

A helicopter spiraled out of control and crashed near Huntington Beach’s Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday afternoon, leaving five people injured and prompting a swift emergency response.

The aircraft came to rest wedged in trees near the front of the Hyatt Regency Hotel, creating a scene of chaos and concern for beachgoers. Social media videos show the helicopter twirling in midair before plummeting toward the ground, with panicked onlookers shouting as the aircraft descended.

Huntington Beach Police confirmed that two people inside the helicopter were safely rescued from the wreckage, though their exact condition remains unknown. Three pedestrians on the street were also hurt when debris from the crash struck them. All five individuals were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Authorities closed off the area while investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.

Video footage captures the tense moments leading up to the crash. A helicopter, initially stable as it hovered above the sunny beach, began to spin uncontrollably, suggesting a mechanical failure, possibly involving the tail rotor. The aircraft spiraled closer to the palm trees and nearby buildings before colliding with the vegetation near the Hyatt Regency, sending dust and debris into the air.

BREAKING: A helicopter has crashed in Huntington Beach, California.



Locals are reporting that the helicopter is stuck between a building and palm trees, according to the Citizen app.



It's unclear if there are any serious injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/qRnbdDldSl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 11, 2025

Onlookers’ reactions, captured on video, highlight the gravity of the incident, with exclamations of fear and disbelief echoing across the beach. Emergency responders quickly moved to the scene, tending to the injured and securing the area.

Officials later confirmed that the helicopter was a Bell 222 and was associated with an annual “Cars ‘N Copters” fundraising event scheduled for Sunday. While some speculation about a bird strike emerged online, experts reviewing the footage suggested a mechanical issue may have caused the loss of control.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department said the incident was upgraded to a multi-casualty event due to the number of injuries, underscoring the seriousness of the crash.