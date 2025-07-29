Cambodia Denies Thai Army's Ceasefire Violation Claims

Phnom Penh, July 29 (IANS) The Cambodian Ministry of National Defence on Tuesday rejected the statement of the Thai army that accused Cambodia of attacking Thailand hours after a ceasefire entered into force. "On behalf of the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence, I would like to reject the statement of the Thai army spokesperson that claimed that fighting occurred, violating the ceasefire agreement," Cambodian Ministry of National Defense's Spokesperson Lieutenant General Maly Socheata said in a press briefing.

She said the Cambodian armed forces have strictly implemented the ceasefire agreement that took effect since midnight on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said that small clashes after the ceasefire came into effect could be caused by undisciplined Cambodian soldiers and that the Thai side has responded proportionately, and the situation "is calm now."

Earlier in the day, the Thai Army said that Cambodia violated the ceasefire agreement, but the Thai side is still working to facilitate negotiations between the frontline commanders of both sides.

On the same day, Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Lieutenant General Maly Socheata said armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai soldiers over disputed border areas had ended.

Winthai Suvaree, Thai army spokesperson, on Tuesday morning issued a statement, saying that Thailand implemented an immediate ceasefire along the Thai-Cambodian border as soon as the ceasefire agreement took effect.

"However, it is regrettable that when the ceasefire deadline came into force, the Thai side still found the Cambodian side launching armed attacks at multiple locations into Thai territory," the statement said.

According to a previous announcement by the Thai Army, after the ceasefire, which started from midnight on Monday, one area along the border was harassed by the Cambodian side, leading to renewed exchanges of fire that continued until Tuesday morning. In addition, clashes also occurred in another area and lasted until 5:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Thai Army confirmed via social media that a ceasefire had been implemented in all areas along the Thai-Cambodia border.

Armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai soldiers over disputed border areas had ended after the leaders of the two countries agreed to a ceasefire, Socheata said on Tuesday.

"As a positive result, at all military regions, there was no more exchange of gunfire," she said, noting that regional military commanders of both sides would hold an informal meeting on Tuesday morning to ensure the effective implementation of the ceasefire.

The situation of the Cambodia-Thailand border has eased after a ceasefire took effect from midnight on Monday, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Tuesday morning.

In a post on his official social media platforms, Hun Manet said, "The frontline has eased after a ceasefire took effect from Monday midnight in accordance with the spirit of the agreement between Cambodia and Thailand at a special meeting in Malaysia."

Thai and Cambodian leaders have agreed to implement a ceasefire starting midnight on Monday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said following a meeting on Monday hosted by him in Malaysia.

Earlier on Monday, after ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed it and said it is a positive step towards ending current hostilities and easing tensions.

Guterres "urges both countries to respect the agreement fully and to create an environment conducive to addressing long-standing issues and achieving lasting peace," Farhan Haq, the UN chief's deputy spokesperson, had said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General commends Malaysia, the current ASEAN Chair, as well as the United States and China, for their dedicated efforts towards the peaceful resolution of the situation," the statement said.

The United Nations stands ready to support efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region, it added.

The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to implement a ceasefire from midnight on Monday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said following a meeting hosted by him in Putrajaya, Malaysia.

