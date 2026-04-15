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HomeNewsWorldBRICS 2026: Moscow Confirms Attendance For India Summit

BRICS 2026: Moscow Confirms Attendance For India Summit

India is set to host the BRICS summit in September this year, bringing together key global economies under the grouping.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 12:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Putin to attend India-hosted BRICS summit in September.
  • This marks his second visit to India within a year.
  • BRICS now includes eleven major emerging economies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in India, according to breaking developments.

India is set to host the BRICS summit in September this year, bringing together key global economies under the grouping.

Second Visit To India Within A Year

This will mark Putin’s second visit to India within a year.

He had earlier travelled to New Delhi in December 2025 to participate in the 23rd India-Russia Summit, reinforcing bilateral ties between the two countries.

India To Host Key Global Gathering

The BRICS summit, scheduled for September, is expected to see participation from member nations as India takes on the role of host.

Putin’s attendance underscores the continued engagement between Russia and India on multilateral platforms.

What Is BRICS And Why It Matters

BRICS has undergone significant expansion in recent years and now comprises 11 major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

The grouping functions as a platform for coordination on key global political and economic issues, including governance reforms, energy security and development priorities.

Evolution Of The Group

The bloc was originally formed as BRIC following a meeting of foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in 2006. Its first summit was held in Yekaterinburg in 2009.

The grouping was renamed BRICS after South Africa joined in 2010.

In recent years, the bloc has expanded further, with new members joining from 2024 onwards, along with partner countries such as Belarus, Nigeria, Malaysia and Vietnam.

India’s Agenda Under BRICS Presidency

Since assuming the BRICS chairship in January 2026, India has outlined a broad agenda under the theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” with a focus on the Global South.

Key priorities include advancing reforms in global governance, strengthening economic resilience and promoting local currency trade, expanding digital public infrastructure, improving health security, enhancing counter-terrorism cooperation, supporting climate finance and energy transition, and deepening people-to-people engagement among member nations.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will Vladimir Putin attend the upcoming BRICS summit in India?

Yes, Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the upcoming BRICS summit. This will be his second visit to India within a year.

When and where will the BRICS summit be held?

India is set to host the BRICS summit in September this year. The exact location within India is not specified in the article.

Which countries are currently members of BRICS?

BRICS now comprises 11 major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia.

What is the main theme for India's BRICS presidency?

India's agenda under its BRICS presidency is themed

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 11:56 PM (IST)
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BRICS 2026 Putin Confirms Attendance For BRICS
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