Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Putin to attend India-hosted BRICS summit in September.

This marks his second visit to India within a year.

BRICS now includes eleven major emerging economies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in India, according to breaking developments.

India is set to host the BRICS summit in September this year, bringing together key global economies under the grouping.

Second Visit To India Within A Year

This will mark Putin’s second visit to India within a year.

He had earlier travelled to New Delhi in December 2025 to participate in the 23rd India-Russia Summit, reinforcing bilateral ties between the two countries.

India To Host Key Global Gathering

The BRICS summit, scheduled for September, is expected to see participation from member nations as India takes on the role of host.

Putin’s attendance underscores the continued engagement between Russia and India on multilateral platforms.

What Is BRICS And Why It Matters

BRICS has undergone significant expansion in recent years and now comprises 11 major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

The grouping functions as a platform for coordination on key global political and economic issues, including governance reforms, energy security and development priorities.

Evolution Of The Group

The bloc was originally formed as BRIC following a meeting of foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in 2006. Its first summit was held in Yekaterinburg in 2009.

The grouping was renamed BRICS after South Africa joined in 2010.

In recent years, the bloc has expanded further, with new members joining from 2024 onwards, along with partner countries such as Belarus, Nigeria, Malaysia and Vietnam.

India’s Agenda Under BRICS Presidency

Since assuming the BRICS chairship in January 2026, India has outlined a broad agenda under the theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” with a focus on the Global South.

Key priorities include advancing reforms in global governance, strengthening economic resilience and promoting local currency trade, expanding digital public infrastructure, improving health security, enhancing counter-terrorism cooperation, supporting climate finance and energy transition, and deepening people-to-people engagement among member nations.