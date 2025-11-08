Bihar-Born Anjani Sinha Takes Charge As US Ambassador To Singapore

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump has appointed Anjani Sinha, a Bihar-born professional of Indian origin, as the new American Ambassador to Singapore. Sinha arrived in Singapore on Thursday to assume his new diplomatic responsibilities. His appointment highlights Washington’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Singapore in key areas such as technology, energy, defence, and trade. With decades of experience in the United States across medicine and business leadership, Sinha’s selection reflects both recognition of his distinguished career and the growing strategic partnership between the two nations.

Bihar-Born Leader Takes On A Global Role

Anjani Sinha, born in Bihar, earned his medical degree from Mahatma Gandhi Medical College before moving to New Delhi in 1972. There, he gained experience at Safdarjung Hospital, affiliated with Delhi University and the Central Institute of Orthopaedics. Later, he moved to the United States, where he went on to build a distinguished career that bridged medicine and business, earning wide respect for his expertise and leadership.





A Distinguished Career In Medicine & Business

Sinha’s professional journey has been marked by achievement and excellence across healthcare and enterprise. Known for his skill and innovation, he established several successful medical practices in the US, contributing to the growth of advanced healthcare systems.

He moved to the United States in 1979, completing internships at prestigious institutions such as Mount Sinai Medical Centre and Long Island Jewish Medical Centre, gaining a strong foundation in American medical practice. Later, he specialised in orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine, becoming a recognised expert in his field.

Sinha served as a senior orthopaedic consultant across eight major centres on the East Coast, including New York, and later worked as a senior surgical consultant in Florida. His professional influence extends across healthcare, business, and legal sectors. He is married to Dr Kuntala “Kiki” Sinha, a retired anaesthesiologist and former NYU faculty member.

Strengthening US- Singapore Ties

By appointing Anjani Sinha as Ambassador to Singapore, President Trump has entrusted him with the responsibility of advancing one of America’s most vital partnerships in Asia. The US Embassy stated that for nearly six decades, cooperation between the two nations has benefited both sides in emerging technology, energy security, law enforcement, and defence. Sinha’s new role carries the crucial mandate of deepening these ties further, enhancing collaboration, and promoting the shared vision of prosperity and security between the United States and Singapore.