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English NewsNewsWorldUS Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran As Bahrain Sounds Air Raid Sirens

US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran As Bahrain Sounds Air Raid Sirens

The United States launched fresh strikes on Iran on Wednesday night, the second wave of strikes in 24 hours after President Trump declared a ceasefire to be over. DW has more.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US launched new strikes following Iran's attack on ships.
  • Iran retaliated Wednesday, striking US facilities in Gulf bases.
  • Bahrain and Qatar issued warnings; explosions struck Iranian cities.

Alarm warnings in Bahrain and Qatar

Bahrain's Interior Ministry said on Thursday morning that air raid sirens were sounded in the kingdom's capital, Manama.

There was no specific reference as to the provenance of the threat, but the country had been targeted by Iran on Wednesday in response to an initial wave of US strikes on Iran on Tuesday night.

At the same time, the Reuters news agency reported that residents of neighboring Qatar had sent an "elevated security threat warning" to mobile phones, followed shortly after by an all clear message.

Both Qatar and Bahrain are home to significant US military installations.

Trump: Strikes are 'retribution' for Iranian retaliation

US President Donald Trump has said the fresh wave of strikes on Iran on Wednesday night is "retribution for yesterday's bombing of ships by Iran" in the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid a series of short, uncommented videos in the last 30 minutes, presumably showing the latest missile strikes on Iran, Trump wrote in a social media post, "If it happens again, it will get much worse!"

Iran targeted three cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday in attacks which appear to have prompted Trump to declare the fragile ceasefire over and resume strikes on Iran.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump made a series of seemingly contradictory remarks on the scope of the war.

He said the back-and-forth fighting would not lead to "long-term" military action and that "nything that happens is going to happen very fast." However, he also suggested the US military might "just finish the job."

New strikes to be bigger than previous night — US official

The fresh wave of American strikes against Iran will ‌be ⁠greater ⁠in number than those carried out on ​Tuesday, a ​US ‌official told the Reuters news agency on Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday night, US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed its forces had struck more than 80 targets, including Iranian air-defense systems, coastal radar sites and 60 IRGC small boats.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it hit US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation throughout Wednesday.

Iran: Where have strikes been reported?

The fresh strikes on Iran come after US President Donald Trump said earlier on Wednesday that the US would "probably hit them hard again tonight."

Iranian state media have reported explosions in the southern port cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik.

Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) has also reported explosions on Abu Musa island in the Strait of Hormuz.

It also said shrapnel from projectiles struck a hospital in Chabahar, further eastwards along Iran's southern coast.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live. for DW

 

Before You Go

GHAZIABAD RAIN HAVOC: Fallen tree, flooded roads and traffic chaos in Indirapuram

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted the new US strikes on Iran?

US President Donald Trump stated the fresh strikes were

How did the new US strikes compare to previous ones?

A US official stated the fresh wave of American strikes would be greater in number than those carried out on Tuesday. On Tuesday night, US Central Command struck over 80 targets.

Where in Iran were the recent explosions reported?

Iranian state media reported explosions in the southern port cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik, and on Abu Musa island. Shrapnel from projectiles also struck a hospital in Chabahar.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Iran Strikes US Iran Conflict Middle East Tensions Bahrain Air Raid Sirens
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