Azerbaijan has alleged that India obstructed its push for full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), reportedly linking New Delhi’s stand to Baku’s growing closeness with Pakistan. During a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev claimed on Monday that India is seeking to take “revenge” in international organisations due to its support for Pakistan, news agency Anadolou reported citing the Azerbaijani presidency.

According to AnewZ's report, China extended support for Azerbaijan’s application to become a full member of the SCO. Officials familiar with the matter told AnewZ that India moved to obstruct the process, which the report claimed opposed principles of multilateral diplomacy and the “Shanghai Spirit” as bilateral disputes should not be transferred to multilateral platforms. It futher stated that India’s position is closely linked to Azerbaijan’s fraternal relations with Pakistan.

Flashpoint After Pahalgam Attack

The latest friction follows Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory action after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead. Azerbaijan had openly criticised New Delhi at the time, backing Islamabad and issuing a statement condemning “violence against Pakistan” while calling for de-escalation.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan expresses its concern over the further escalation of tension between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” Baku had said in its response.

Aliyev’s Praise for Pakistan

At the August 31–September 1 SCO summit, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Tianjin. During the meeting, Aliyev congratulated Sharif on what he described as Pakistan’s “victory” over India in the recent confrontation. He also pledged that Baku would continue to prioritise its “brotherhood” with Islamabad, underlining their political, cultural and security ties.

State media in Azerbaijan reported that the two leaders discussed ways to boost defence, trade and economic cooperation through the joint intergovernmental commission. In recent years, Baku has deepened its strategic partnership with Islamabad, with Turkey also lending support to Pakistan in its disputes with India.

Parallel Moves by India and Pakistan

While Azerbaijan expanded outreach with Pakistan, reports suggest Islamabad is simultaneously exploring closer engagement with Armenia in line with Baku’s regional peace strategy.

On the sidelines of the same summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to official statements, the two leaders discussed trade, security, cultural exchanges, fertilisers, space cooperation, and broader global issues, including the conflict in Ukraine.