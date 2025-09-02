Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldAzerbaijan Alleges India Blocked Its SCO Membership Over Pakistan Ties, Aliyev Terms It 'Revenge'

Azerbaijan Alleges India Blocked Its SCO Membership Over Pakistan Ties, Aliyev Terms It 'Revenge'

Azerbaijan alleges India blocked its SCO membership bid due to Baku's close ties with Pakistan while having China's backing for the membership.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Azerbaijan has alleged that India obstructed its push for full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), reportedly linking New Delhi’s stand to Baku’s growing closeness with Pakistan. During a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev claimed on Monday that India is seeking to take “revenge” in international organisations due to its support for Pakistan, news agency Anadolou reported citing the Azerbaijani presidency.

According to Azerbaijani broadcaster AnewZ, India “once again” opposed Azerbaijan’s application during the SCO summit in Tianjin, while China supported Baku’s bid. The channel claimed India’s decision ran contrary to multilateral principles and the “Shanghai Spirit”, arguing that bilateral disputes should not spill over into international forums.

According to AnewZ's report, China extended support for Azerbaijan’s application to become a full member of the SCO. Officials familiar with the matter told AnewZ that India moved to obstruct the process, which the report claimed opposed principles of multilateral diplomacy and the “Shanghai Spirit” as bilateral disputes should not be transferred to multilateral platforms. It futher stated that India’s position is closely linked to Azerbaijan’s fraternal relations with Pakistan.

Flashpoint After Pahalgam Attack

The latest friction follows Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory action after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead. Azerbaijan had openly criticised New Delhi at the time, backing Islamabad and issuing a statement condemning “violence against Pakistan” while calling for de-escalation.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan expresses its concern over the further escalation of tension between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” Baku had said in its response.

Aliyev’s Praise for Pakistan

At the August 31–September 1 SCO summit, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Tianjin. During the meeting, Aliyev congratulated Sharif on what he described as Pakistan’s “victory” over India in the recent confrontation. He also pledged that Baku would continue to prioritise its “brotherhood” with Islamabad, underlining their political, cultural and security ties.

State media in Azerbaijan reported that the two leaders discussed ways to boost defence, trade and economic cooperation through the joint intergovernmental commission. In recent years, Baku has deepened its strategic partnership with Islamabad, with Turkey also lending support to Pakistan in its disputes with India.

Parallel Moves by India and Pakistan

While Azerbaijan expanded outreach with Pakistan, reports suggest Islamabad is simultaneously exploring closer engagement with Armenia in line with Baku’s regional peace strategy.

On the sidelines of the same summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to official statements, the two leaders discussed trade, security, cultural exchanges, fertilisers, space cooperation, and broader global issues, including the conflict in Ukraine. 

Also read
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 04:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
SCO Azerbaijan Pakistan INDIA Ilham Aliyev
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
India
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
Cities
Delhi High Court Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Delhi HC Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
India
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget