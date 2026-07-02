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English NewsNewsWorldAyatollah Ali Khamenei's Funeral: Son Mojtaba Likely To Skip Ceremony. Here's Why

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Funeral: Son Mojtaba Likely To Skip Ceremony. Here's Why

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral preparations are underway in Iran. Son Mojtaba is likely to skip public events over security concerns, while several other Indian leaders have been invited.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 11:21 PM (IST)

Preparations are underway for the final tribute and funeral ceremonies of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with millions of people and dignitaries from across the world expected to attend. While several global leaders are likely to be present, Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, is unlikely to appear publicly due to security concerns.

Ayatollah Hakim Elahi, the Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, said Mojtaba Khamenei wished to personally attend the ceremony and pay his last respects to his father. However, security agencies have advised against his participation in any public event amid the prevailing security situation in the region.

Why Mojtaba Khamenei May Not Attend

According to Ayatollah Hakim Elahi, Mojtaba Khamenei's representatives have indicated that he wanted to meet supporters during the mourning ceremonies. However, security agencies have recommended that he avoid all public appearances due to potential security risks.

As a result, he is unlikely to be seen publicly during the final farewell ceremonies for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Preparations for the funeral are in full swing, with media reports claiming that nearly 20 million people could attend the various events. However, this figure has not been officially confirmed.

India Invited To Attend 

Iran has extended formal invitations to several Indian political leaders to attend the funeral events.

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has been invited as a distinguished guest. The invitation was sent by Mohsen Qomi, Director of the International Relations Department at the Office of Iran's Supreme Leader.

Naqvi confirmed receiving the invitation but did not clarify whether he would attend in a personal capacity or represent his party.

The invitation letter states that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei passed away on February 28, 2026, and that a state funeral is being organised in Tehran during the national mourning period. It also highlights the historical and strategic ties between India and Iran, describing Naqvi's presence as a symbol of friendship between the two countries.

Mehbooba Mufti, Kharge, Khurshid Also Invited

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has also received a formal invitation from the Iranian government. Confirming the invitation, she said it was an honour and that she would travel to Tehran to pay her final respects to Ayatollah Khamenei.

According to her invitation, a condolence meeting will be held at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla Complex in Tehran on July 3, followed by a memorial programme on July 4, while the funeral procession is scheduled for July 6.

The Iranian government has also invited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid and Congress media department chief Pawan Khera.

According to PTI, Congress sources indicated that Salman Khurshid is likely to represent the party at the ceremonies. Pawan Khera also confirmed receiving the invitation, stating that the final decision on the party's representation would be taken by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Sources said the main funeral events are scheduled to take place between July 5 and July 9 in Tehran, Qom and Mashhad. Several Indian political leaders, including Salman Khurshid and the Governor of Bihar, are also expected to participate, although official confirmation of all delegations is still awaited.

Before You Go

Mumbai Manhole Tragedy: 60-Year-Old Dies After Falling into Open Drain; BMC Faces Questions Over Safety Lapses

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Mojtaba Khamenei unlikely to appear publicly at his father's funeral?

Mojtaba Khamenei's representatives indicated he wished to attend, but security agencies advised against his public participation. This is due to prevailing security concerns and potential risks in the region.

Which Indian political leaders have been invited to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral?

Invitations were extended to Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Mehbooba Mufti, Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, and Pawan Khera. Salman Khurshid is likely to represent the Congress party.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 10:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Iran INDIA Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Funeral Preparations Mojtaba
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