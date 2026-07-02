Mojtaba Khamenei's representatives indicated he wished to attend, but security agencies advised against his public participation. This is due to prevailing security concerns and potential risks in the region.
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Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Funeral: Son Mojtaba Likely To Skip Ceremony. Here's Why
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral preparations are underway in Iran. Son Mojtaba is likely to skip public events over security concerns, while several other Indian leaders have been invited.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Mojtaba Khamenei unlikely to appear publicly at his father's funeral?
Which Indian political leaders have been invited to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral?
Invitations were extended to Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Mehbooba Mufti, Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, and Pawan Khera. Salman Khurshid is likely to represent the Congress party.
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