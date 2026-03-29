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HomeNewsWorldAWACS ‘Destroyed’, Drones Downed: Iran Ruins US Airbase In Saudi Arabia

AWACS ‘Destroyed’, Drones Downed: Iran Ruins US Airbase In Saudi Arabia

The report further stated that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) deployed attack drones along with long- and medium-range missile systems during the operation.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 07:20 PM (IST)
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Iran on Friday (March 29, 2026) claimed it had heavily damaged an American aircraft during a missile and drone strike on the US-operated Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, the base housed a US E-3 Air Warning and Control System (AWACS) along with other defence systems. Iran alleged that the AWACS was split in two in the attack, with its fuselage destroyed, leaving only the front and rear sections intact.

Missiles And Drones Used In Strike

As per Iran’s Press TV, the attack was carried out using six ballistic missiles and 29 attack drones targeting the airbase.

The report further stated that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) deployed attack drones along with long- and medium-range missile systems during the operation.

Casualties And Damage Reported

According to an Associated Press report, at least 10 American personnel were injured in the strike, with two in critical condition.

Initial reports also indicated that several refuelling aircraft were damaged. However, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has not issued an official statement on the incident so far.

Additional Claims By Iran

Iran also claimed that it shot down a US MQ-9 drone and struck an F-16 fighter jet during the attack.

Post-Attack Reaction And Taunt

Following the strike, Iran’s state news agency IRNA shared an image on X showing what it said was the damaged aircraft split into two parts.

In its post, Iran also criticised the United States, stating that, contrary to American claims, its air defence systems were not capable of protecting key military assets.

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Anti-War Wave: Iran Strikes Dimona as Global Protests Surge Against Escalating War

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Iran claim to have targeted in Saudi Arabia on March 29, 2026?

Iran claimed to have heavily damaged an American aircraft during a missile and drone strike on the US-operated Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

What type of American aircraft did Iran allege was damaged?

Iran alleged that a US E-3 Air Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft was split in two, with its fuselage destroyed.

What weapons did Iran reportedly use in the strike?

Iran reportedly used six ballistic missiles and 29 attack drones, deployed by the IRGC, targeting the airbase.

What casualties and damage were reported?

At least 10 American personnel were injured, with two in critical condition. Several refuelling aircraft were also reportedly damaged.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 07:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Arabia AWACS AWACS Destroyed Drones Downed Iran Ruins US Airbase
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