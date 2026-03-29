AWACS ‘Destroyed’, Drones Downed: Iran Ruins US Airbase In Saudi Arabia

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Iran on Friday (March 29, 2026) claimed it had heavily damaged an American aircraft during a missile and drone strike on the US-operated Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, the base housed a US E-3 Air Warning and Control System (AWACS) along with other defence systems. Iran alleged that the AWACS was split in two in the attack, with its fuselage destroyed, leaving only the front and rear sections intact.

Missiles And Drones Used In Strike

As per Iran’s Press TV, the attack was carried out using six ballistic missiles and 29 attack drones targeting the airbase.

The report further stated that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) deployed attack drones along with long- and medium-range missile systems during the operation.

Casualties And Damage Reported

According to an Associated Press report, at least 10 American personnel were injured in the strike, with two in critical condition.

Initial reports also indicated that several refuelling aircraft were damaged. However, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has not issued an official statement on the incident so far.

Additional Claims By Iran

Iran also claimed that it shot down a US MQ-9 drone and struck an F-16 fighter jet during the attack.

Post-Attack Reaction And Taunt

Following the strike, Iran’s state news agency IRNA shared an image on X showing what it said was the damaged aircraft split into two parts.

In its post, Iran also criticised the United States, stating that, contrary to American claims, its air defence systems were not capable of protecting key military assets.