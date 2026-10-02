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English NewsNewsWorldMecca Grand Mosque ‘Suicide Bombing’ Reports Debunked By Saudi Arabia: What Happened?

Mecca Grand Mosque ‘Suicide Bombing’ Reports Debunked By Saudi Arabia: What Happened?

Saudi Arabia denied reports of a suicide bombing attempt at Mecca's Grand Mosque, saying a man was arrested for harassing passersby and causing panic.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Legal procedures initiated against the arrested person in Mecca.

Saudi Arabia has rejected reports claiming that a suicide bomber attempted to attack the Grand Mosque in Mecca, clarifying that the incident involved a person arrested for harassing passersby and causing panic. The General Directorate of Public Security issued the clarification on X after a video showing security personnel restraining a man at the holy site was widely circulated online. Saudi authorities said the claims linking the incident to a bombing attempt were untrue.

Saudi Arabia Denies Attack

In its statement, Saudi Public Security said: "Security authorities in the holy capital arrested a person for harassing passersby and spreading fear and panic among them, and he was dealt with immediately."

The authorities also directly rejected the claims circulating about the incident.

"The security authorities confirm that there is no truth to the claims being circulated regarding the incident," it added.

 

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Saudi authorities have said legal procedures were initiated against the arrested person and the case was referred to the Public Prosecution. They have not provided further details about the individual's identity.

Viral Video Sparks Claims

The clarification followed the widespread circulation of a video showing security personnel at the Grand Mosque confronting and subduing a man who appeared to be carrying a black bag.

Posts and reports accompanying the footage alleged that the man was a suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest and had attempted to approach the Kaaba. Some versions of the claim said an explosive device had failed to detonate.

However, Saudi authorities have rejected the interpretation of the footage and have not confirmed that the detained person possessed explosives or attempted to carry out a bombing.

There are also reports indicating that the video being circulated may be old. Siasat reported that the footage dates to February 2017 and was connected to an earlier incident near the Kaaba, rather than a new bombing attempt.

The latest Saudi statement therefore distinguishes the verified incident, involving an arrest over alleged harassment and causing panic, from the unverified claims attached to the viral footage.

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Why Mecca Claims Spread Fast

The Grand Mosque, or Masjid al-Haram, in Mecca is Islam's holiest site. The Kaaba stands at its centre and is the direction towards which Muslims around the world pray.

Because of the religious importance of the location and the large number of pilgrims and worshippers who visit it, claims of a security incident at the site can quickly attract global attention.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the cause of the rumors regarding an attack at the Grand Mosque?

The rumors stemmed from a widely circulated video showing security personnel restraining a man. This footage was accompanied by unverified claims of a bombing attempt.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Oct 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mecca Grand Mosque Saudi Arabia News Mecca Suicide Bomber Grand Mosque Bombing Attempt
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