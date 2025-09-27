Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldAt UNGA, B'desh interim chief Yunus calls for revival of SAARC

At UNGA, B'desh interim chief Yunus calls for revival of SAARC

New York, Sep 27 (PTI): Bangladesh interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Friday called for the revival of the SAARC grouping, stressing regional cooperation based on mutual respect, transparency, and shared prosperit.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 12:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New York, Sep 27 (PTI): Bangladesh interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Friday called for the revival of the SAARC grouping, stressing regional cooperation based on mutual respect, transparency, and shared prosperity.

In his address to the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Yunus said that there is no alternative to regional cooperation among neighbours except for shared development.

He said that SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) achieved notable progress in its early years and laid a strong foundation for regional cooperation.

Yunus added that despite political deadlock, the grouping's institutional structure remains intact, Bangladesh's state-run BSS news agency reported.

The South Asian regional grouping comprises India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Its biennial summits have not taken place since the last one in Kathmandu in 2014.

"We believe SAARC still holds the potential to deliver welfare to the hundreds of millions in our region, just as ASEAN has done on its own," Yunus was quoted as saying.

Bangladesh is advancing regional connectivity and trade through initiatives such as the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, the Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal initiative, the Asian Highway, and the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation, he said. PTI GRS GRS GRS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 01:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 27 Sep 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Netanyahu Addresses An 'Empty' UN Assembly Hall As Diplomats Walk Out In Protest: VIDEO
Netanyahu Addresses An 'Empty' UN Assembly Hall As Diplomats Walk Out In Protest: VIDEO
Cricket
Asia Cup Super 4: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over In Nail-Biting Run Fest
Asia Cup Super 4: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over In Nail-Biting Run Fest
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Cities
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget