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English NewsNewsWorldAs Trump Faces Midterm Setback, Mojtaba Khamenei Issues Strong Message Against US

As Trump Faces Midterm Setback, Mojtaba Khamenei Issues Strong Message Against US

He said the decades that followed were marked by persistent American efforts to plunder the assets of the Iranian people.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ayatollah Khamenei accused US of decades-long exploitation of Iran.
  • He traced US hostility back to the 1953 coup.
  • Alleged US supported separatists, plotters after Iran's Revolution.
  • Khamenei called for continued resistance against American aggression.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has accused the United States of pursuing a decades-long campaign to exploit Iran's resources, undermine its sovereignty and dismantle its political system.

In a series of posts on November 4, Khamenei said Iranians understood their position towards what he described as the "criminal US" more clearly and unequivocally than ever before. He added that reviewing the history of American hostility and Iran's resistance could offer guidance for the country's future.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Traces US Hostility To 1953 Coup

Khamenei traced the beginning of American oppression against Iran to more than seven decades ago, accusing Washington of orchestrating the 1953 coup to ensure continued access to Iran's national resources and wealth, particularly its oil.

He said the decades that followed were marked by persistent American efforts to plunder the assets of the Iranian people.

Accuses US Of Supporting Separatist Groups, Coup Plotters

Khamenei also accused successive US administrations of pursuing hostile policies following the Iranian Revolution.

Listing what he described as American actions against Iran, he alleged that Washington had supported separatist groups, coup plotters and the MEK. He accused the group of killing not only scientific, political and social intellectuals but also a large number of ordinary citizens.

ALSO READ: Iran Allows Indian, Chinese, Iraqi And Qatari Ships To Pass Through Strait Of Hormuz Without Restrictions

'US Wants To Fragment Iran, Subjugate Its People'

Khamenei further alleged that American leaders had consistently sought to force Iran into submission.

He claimed that Washington had abandoned what he described as deceptive international pretences and was now openly pursuing an agenda to fragment Iran, subjugate its people, collapse its political system and destroy its ancient civilisation.

However, he said these efforts had encountered the firm resistance of the Iranian people.

According to Khamenei, the US leadership's miscalculations had resulted in enormous costs for the American people and countries allied with the US government.

Khamenei Calls For Continued Resistance Against 'Great Satan'

In his posts, Khamenei described the long-standing hostility between the US and Iran, along with the resistance of Iranians, as having reached a stage where every day and hour had become an occasion to stand firm against what he called the "Great Satan".

He reiterated that the Iranian people remained determined to resist what he characterised as American aggression.

ALSO READ: US Midterm Elections: Democrats Win Both Houses Of Congress, What It Means For Trump's Presidency

Frequently Asked Questions

What event does Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei trace US hostility against Iran back to?

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei traces US hostility to the 1953 coup. He claims Washington orchestrated it to ensure continued access to Iran's national resources, especially oil.

What does Khamenei allege are the ultimate goals of the US regarding Iran?

Ayatollah Khamenei alleges the US aims to fragment Iran, subjugate its people, collapse its political system, and destroy its civilization. He states these efforts face firm resistance.

What actions does Khamenei accuse the US of taking against Iran after the Iranian Revolution?

He alleges the US supported separatist groups, coup plotters, and the MEK. Khamenei claims the MEK killed scientific, political, social intellectuals, and a large number of ordinary citizens.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei US Wants To Fragment Iran US Wants To Destroy Iran's Civilisation
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