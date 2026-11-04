As Trump Faces Midterm Setback, Mojtaba Khamenei Issues Strong Message Against US

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ayatollah Khamenei accused US of decades-long exploitation of Iran.

He traced US hostility back to the 1953 coup.

Alleged US supported separatists, plotters after Iran's Revolution.

Khamenei called for continued resistance against American aggression.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has accused the United States of pursuing a decades-long campaign to exploit Iran's resources, undermine its sovereignty and dismantle its political system.

In a series of posts on November 4, Khamenei said Iranians understood their position towards what he described as the "criminal US" more clearly and unequivocally than ever before. He added that reviewing the history of American hostility and Iran's resistance could offer guidance for the country's future.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Traces US Hostility To 1953 Coup

Khamenei traced the beginning of American oppression against Iran to more than seven decades ago, accusing Washington of orchestrating the 1953 coup to ensure continued access to Iran's national resources and wealth, particularly its oil.

He said the decades that followed were marked by persistent American efforts to plunder the assets of the Iranian people.

Accuses US Of Supporting Separatist Groups, Coup Plotters

Khamenei also accused successive US administrations of pursuing hostile policies following the Iranian Revolution.

The long-standing hostility of the US toward the Muslim nation of Iran, and the courageous resistance of all Iranians against this enemy, has reached a point where every single day and hour has become a time for standing firmly and fighting the Great Satan. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) November 4, 2026

Listing what he described as American actions against Iran, he alleged that Washington had supported separatist groups, coup plotters and the MEK. He accused the group of killing not only scientific, political and social intellectuals but also a large number of ordinary citizens.

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'US Wants To Fragment Iran, Subjugate Its People'

Khamenei further alleged that American leaders had consistently sought to force Iran into submission.

He claimed that Washington had abandoned what he described as deceptive international pretences and was now openly pursuing an agenda to fragment Iran, subjugate its people, collapse its political system and destroy its ancient civilisation.

However, he said these efforts had encountered the firm resistance of the Iranian people.

According to Khamenei, the US leadership's miscalculations had resulted in enormous costs for the American people and countries allied with the US government.

Khamenei Calls For Continued Resistance Against 'Great Satan'

In his posts, Khamenei described the long-standing hostility between the US and Iran, along with the resistance of Iranians, as having reached a stage where every day and hour had become an occasion to stand firm against what he called the "Great Satan".

He reiterated that the Iranian people remained determined to resist what he characterised as American aggression.

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