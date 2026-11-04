'Punjab's Future Will Be Decided By Its People, Not Delhi': Kharge Targets Kejriwal, Mann

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress chief Kharge accused Punjab government of corruption.

He labeled AAP as BJP's 'B team', sabotaging Congress.

Kharge questioned Kejriwal's motives and commitment to democracy.

Congress pledged to resolve Punjab's drug, corruption, law-order issues.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a sharp attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a visit to Sangrur, accusing the state government of corruption and alleging that money collected in Punjab was being sent to Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Kharge said he had not witnessed a government as corrupt as the one in Punjab during his 60-year political career.

"The government here is corrupt. I haven't seen such a corrupt government in my 60 years of political career. The money collected here goes to Delhi. The Delhi chieftain has placed a Delhi man in every ministry. He sends the money to Delhi," he said.

Kharge Calls AAP BJP's 'B Team'

The Congress chief also accused the AAP of undermining the Congress in states where the latter was gaining ground, calling it the BJP's 'B team'.

"They cheat us with this money. This is the BJP's B team. They stay wherever Congress wins. We were winning in Gujarat, but they sabotaged us there. We were winning in Goa, but they sabotaged us there. They go to Karnataka, Maharashtra. You don't exist, why do you go?" Kharge said.

He also questioned the party's political conduct, asking why it wanted to weaken democracy and promote the BJP, the RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Why do you want to destroy democracy? Why do you want to promote Modi? Why are you promoting the BJP, the RSS? Such people should be taught a lesson first. If you don't teach them a lesson, you will be finished," he said.

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'Who Kejriwal Will Support Is Not Known': Kharge

Kharge further questioned Kejriwal's political positions, saying it was unclear whom he would support and when.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's interaction with people, the Congress president said several individuals had spoken about the problems they were facing in Punjab.

"Today, Rahul spoke with some people. A mother said her child was shot. Another said both children died due to drug addiction. Everyone came and said there was rampant corruption here and that law and order was poor," Kharge said.

Kharge Says Punjab's Future Will Be Decided By Its People

Outlining the Congress's priorities for Punjab, Kharge said the party was committed to tackling drug abuse, gangster activity, corruption and unemployment, while addressing the concerns of farmers and weaker sections.

"Our resolve is to make Punjab drug-free, end gangster rule, give farmers their rights, provide employment to the youth, empower Dalits and weaker sections, end corruption and misgovernance. The future of Punjab will be decided by the people of Punjab, not by the people of Delhi," he said.

The Congress leadership's attack on the AAP comes ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, which are due early next year. The AAP had distanced itself from the INDIA bloc over the issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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