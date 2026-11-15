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English NewsEntertainmentMad Sandhu Murder Accused Arrested In Mumbai, Shooter Allegedly Planned Attack On Bollywood A-List Actor

Mad Sandhu Murder Accused Arrested In Mumbai, Shooter Allegedly Planned Attack On Bollywood A-List Actor

Delhi Police arrest two suspected shooters over alleged plans to target a businessman and a Bollywood actor. One was wanted in the Mad Sandhu murder case.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 06:51 AM (IST)

Delhi Police have arrested two suspected shooters allegedly involved in separate plans to target a Delhi-based businessman and a prominent Bollywood A-list actor. One of the accused, who was wanted in connection with the October 3 murder of social media influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar, Punjab, had reportedly been hiding in Mumbai for nearly a month, officials said.

The Special Cell arrested Deep alias Deepak Singh in Mumbai and Vikas Thakur alias Vicky in Delhi. Investigators are now examining the alleged attack plans and the network supporting the accused.

ALSO READ: ‘No Extra Oxygen’: Apoorva Lakhia Recalls Salman Khan’s Tough ‘Maatrubhumi’ Shoot In Minus 7°C At 14,000 Ft

Shooter Wanted In Mad Sandhu Murder Was Hiding In Mumbai

According to the police investigation, Deepak had been staying in a rented house in Mumbai's Malad area. He allegedly received money for his daily expenses through QR codes linked to local businesses, including vegetable vendors, paan shops and restaurants.

Police suspect that these QR codes were used to transfer funds to Deepak, allowing him to manage his expenses while remaining under the radar for almost a month.

Investigators also found that he was allegedly in touch with handlers based abroad through a private messaging application. A fugitive gangster had reportedly instructed him to keep changing locations and remain underground to avoid arrest.

ALSO READ: ‘Give Sharad Kapoor The Work He Deserves’: AICWA Appeals To Bollywood After Actor Seeks Work

Bollywood A-List Actor Allegedly On Gang's Target List

The investigation further indicated that Deepak was allegedly kept in Mumbai to assist with a planned attack on a prominent Bollywood actor. According to police, the actor had been placed on the gang's target list over his alleged remarks concerning the Sikh community and the events of 1984.

Another shooter was reportedly expected to travel to Mumbai to carry out the attack.

Police are also examining whether shooters involved in the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff had earlier conducted reconnaissance of the same Bollywood actor's residence.

Further investigation into the alleged plots and the accused's links is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 06:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Bollywood Actor MUMBAI Delhi POlice Mad Sandhu Murder
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