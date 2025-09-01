Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Appreciate China, India's Efforts To Resolve Ukraine Crisis': Putin At SCO Summit

'Appreciate China, India's Efforts To Resolve Ukraine Crisis': Putin At SCO Summit

At the SCO summit in China, Vladimir Putin thanked China and India for their mediation efforts in resolving the Ukraine crisis, blaming the conflict on a Western-backed coup.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Members Session in China's Tianjin on Monday, where he appreciated the efforts undertaken by China and India to resolve the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Putin further said he would brief world leaders on his recent Alaska meeting with US President Donald Trump during upcoming bilateral engagements, reiterating Moscow’s stance that the conflict in Ukraine stemmed from a “coup d’état in Kyiv” supported by Western powers, not an invasion.

"I appreciate China and India's efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine," he said.

 "I will inform leaders about details from my Alaska meeting with US President Trump during bilateral meetings. Reiterating Moscow's position, that the crisis in Ukraine did not arise as a result of 'invasion,' but as a result of a Coup D'état in Kyiv, supported by Ukraine's Western allies. Understandings reached at the Alaska Summit with US President Trump open the way to peace in Ukraine," he added.

This year’s summit is being billed as the largest ever for the SCO, with China — the current chair — inviting 20 foreign leaders and 10 heads of international organisations, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, to the SCO Plus gathering.

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed the leaders as the 25th summit was formally kicked off on Sunday night with a massive banquet hosted by Xi .

Earlier today, PM Modi also presented his remarks at the Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO, calling out the "some countries" for their open support of terrorism and reaffirming that such "double standards" are not acceptable.

"India has been bearing the brunt of the terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly country that stood with us in this hour of grief," PM Modi said.

"This attack was an open challenge for every person, every county who believes in humanity. At this time, it is natural to question that whether open support of terrorism by some countries is acceptable to us. We have to speak in a united voice that no double standards on terrorism will be acceptable. We have to unanimously oppose terrorism in every form and colour. This is our duty towards humanity," he added, urging  SCO members to stand united in their fight against terror.

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
Embed widget