Another Nepal Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests, Information Minister's House Set On Fire

Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari has resigned from his post amid the 'Gen Z' protest over social media ban. His resignation comes just a day after the Home Minister stepped down, both citing the administration’s repressive handling of Monday’s violent clashes.

Minister Adhikari, a Nepali Congress member in Prime Minister KP Oli’s cabinet, said he could not remain in office while the government continued to suppress dissent.

Fresh Protests In Nepal, Minister's House Set On Fire

The protests, led largely by Gen Z demonstrators, have spiralled across Kathmandu despite a city-wide curfew. On Tuesday night, enraged protesters set ablaze the private residence of the Information and Communication Minister, who also serves as the government’s chief spokesperson.

Firefighters and police rushed to the spot to douse the flames and restore order, but unrest continues to spread across dozens of locations in the capital, underscoring public anger and growing defiance against the government’s move.

People continued to protest in New Baneshwar and other parts of the Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday. The curfew in Kathmandu has been lifted but prohibitory orders remain in effect around key government locations like the President’s House, Vice President’s residence, Prime Minister’s residence, Singha Durbar, and the Parliament House.

Almost 19 people died and 300 people were injured in protests and a scuffle with police. Late Monday night, the Nepal government announced that the government had withdrawn its earlier decision to ban social media sites following an emergency meeting of the Cabinet.