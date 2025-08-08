Andy Byron Caught In OnlyFans Scandal After Coldplay Kiss-Cam Row As Wife 'Leaks' Chats

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldAndy Byron Caught In OnlyFans Scandal After Coldplay Kiss-Cam Row As Wife 'Leaks' Chats

This follows Byron's recent "kiss-cam" controversy at a Coldplay concert, triggering a social media firestorm, leading to his resignation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 09:40 AM (IST)

Andy Byron, the former Astronomer CEO who hit headlines globally with his 'kiss-cam' row at a Coldplay concert last month, has once again landed in trouble.  

This time, his wife, Megan Kerrigan, allegedly leaked private chats revealing his interactions with OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain. 

Last month, the ex-tech CEO triggered a social media frenzy after he was caught getting cosy with the company's HR, who was not his wife. 

Byron's OnlyFans Scandal

Kerrigan purportedly shared screenshots of the private messages, according to which Byron used a secretive messaging app, Finsta, to pay up to $40,000 for explicit video calls with Rain, a prominent content creator, according to media reports. 

As per one such alleged exchange, Byron wrote: "All good. Most guys I talk to are married." Rain responded, saying, "Okay, call me in 5 mins [winky face]," reported The Times of India. 

The leaked chats have also triggered a debate online on whether Kerrigan's action is justified or not. Byron stepped down from his CEO position at Astronomer shortly after the kiss-cam row and has not made any public statement on the controversy yet. 

Sophie Rain Addresses Controversy 

In an exclusive statement to The Blast, Rain addressed the controversy and declined to confirm or deny details about her clients but expressed sympathy for Kerrigan. 

She refused to comment on who her cliers and donours were, but called the situation "crazy". 

"As a Christian, I don’t condone this type of behaviour. I’m here for his wife if she needs a friend during this time. If she has any issues, she can reach out to me. I’d love to talk and reassure her that this guy is just a bump in the road," she added. 

Referring to the controversy at the Coldplay concert, Rain said, "I’m a huge fan of Coldplay. I’m glad this happened. Cheaters are the worst people on this planet. I applaud Chris Martin for integrating this into his show.”

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 09:40 AM (IST)
