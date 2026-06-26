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English NewsNewsWorld82-Year-Old Woman, Child Pulled Alive From Rubble After Venezuela Earthquake

82-Year-Old Woman, Child Pulled Alive From Rubble After Venezuela Earthquake

Rescuers are working through the debris in the hope of finding more people alive. Every successful rescue has become a symbol of hope for a country grappling with widespread destruction.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Venezuelan earthquake rescue operations continue; death toll reaches 235.
  • Rescuers saved a Chinese woman, a puppy, inspiring hope.
  • Unconfirmed social media reports describe other survivor rescues.

Nearly 30 hours after the devastating earthquake struck Venezuela, rescue and relief operations remain underway as emergency teams continue searching for survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

Rescuers are working through the debris in the hope of finding more people alive. Every successful rescue has become a symbol of hope for a country grappling with widespread destruction.

Chinese Woman Rescued Alive

One of the most widely shared images from the disaster shows a Chinese woman being rescued after emergency workers cut through layers of concrete and the roof of a collapsed building.

After being pulled to safety, she looked at the rescuers and said, “Thank you all!”

The brief expression of gratitude has emerged as one of the most powerful moments from the rescue effort.

Social Media Posts Await Official Confirmation

Another photograph circulating on social media claims that 82-year-old Escarlate has been found alive, with users appealing for anyone who recognises her to inform her family.

However, there has been no official confirmation of these claims.

Similarly, reports circulating online say that 12-year-old Samuel Brito was rescued from beneath the rubble after being trapped under debris. According to the reports, he is unable to move his right arm.

His rescue has also not yet been officially confirmed.

Puppy Rescued From Rubble

Another widely shared image showed rescue workers pulling a small puppy alive from the rubble in Pinto Salinas.

The rescue has become another symbol of hope amid the devastation caused by the earthquake.

Meanwhile, a young Venezuelan appealed for help on social media, saying several members of his family remain trapped under collapsed structures in the Catia la Mar area and urgently need assistance.

ALSO READ: Venezuela Twin Quake Tragedy Deepens As Death Toll Reaches 235, Thousands Still Missing

Death Toll Rises To 235

According to reports, two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck within 40 seconds of each other on Wednesday evening.

The back-to-back tremors caused extensive damage across the country's central coastal region and the capital, Caracas.

Buildings collapsed, electricity and communication networks were disrupted, and repeated aftershocks continued to heighten concerns among residents.

According to the Health Ministry, the death toll had reached 235 by Thursday evening, June 25.

ALSO READ: Venezuela Earthquake Leaves 164 Dead, Nearly 1,000 Injured; Rescue Efforts Underway

Before You Go

Political Storm: Ram Mandir trust controversy triggers allegations, counterclaims over SIT probe

Frequently Asked Questions

When did the earthquakes occur, and what was their magnitude?

Two powerful earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude, struck on Wednesday evening, occurring within 40 seconds of each other.

What is the reported death toll from the earthquakes?

As of Thursday evening, June 25, the Health Ministry reported that the death toll had reached 235.

Were there any notable rescues mentioned in the report?

Yes, a Chinese woman was rescued from a collapsed building, expressing gratitude to her rescuers. Additionally, a puppy was pulled alive from the rubble.

Are there reports of other rescues, and are they confirmed?

Social media claims mention 82-year-old Escarlate and 12-year-old Samuel Brito being rescued from the rubble. However, these reports lack official confirmation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
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Venezuela Earthquake 82 Year Old Woman Child Pulled Alive From Rubble
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