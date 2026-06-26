82-Year-Old Woman, Child Pulled Alive From Rubble After Venezuela Earthquake

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Venezuelan earthquake rescue operations continue; death toll reaches 235.

Rescuers saved a Chinese woman, a puppy, inspiring hope.

Unconfirmed social media reports describe other survivor rescues.

Nearly 30 hours after the devastating earthquake struck Venezuela, rescue and relief operations remain underway as emergency teams continue searching for survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

Rescuers are working through the debris in the hope of finding more people alive. Every successful rescue has become a symbol of hope for a country grappling with widespread destruction.

Chinese Woman Rescued Alive

One of the most widely shared images from the disaster shows a Chinese woman being rescued after emergency workers cut through layers of concrete and the roof of a collapsed building.

🇨🇳🇻🇪 Una ciudadana de origen chino fue rescatada de entre los escombros tras el terremoto en Venezuela. "¡Gracias a todos!", gritó al final en señal de agradecimiento. pic.twitter.com/ViCnnCin2p — Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundoNews) June 25, 2026

After being pulled to safety, she looked at the rescuers and said, “Thank you all!”

The brief expression of gratitude has emerged as one of the most powerful moments from the rescue effort.

Social Media Posts Await Official Confirmation

Another photograph circulating on social media claims that 82-year-old Escarlate has been found alive, with users appealing for anyone who recognises her to inform her family.

#ATENCION 🚨Encontraron con vida a esta señora, se llama Escarlet y tiene 82 años.



Si la reconocen avísenle a sus familiares.#Venezuela pic.twitter.com/vkbjyqV8Dv — Cristian Crespo F. 🇨🇺 (@cristiancrespoj) June 25, 2026

However, there has been no official confirmation of these claims.

🇻🇪 A child has been rescued from beneath the rubble in Venezuela after the devastating earthquakes.



May everyone still missing be found safe. 🙏



Writer: Daniyalpic.twitter.com/KnOCGyC5if https://t.co/7spVpJTISE — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 25, 2026

Similarly, reports circulating online say that 12-year-old Samuel Brito was rescued from beneath the rubble after being trapped under debris. According to the reports, he is unable to move his right arm.

His rescue has also not yet been officially confirmed.

Puppy Rescued From Rubble

Another widely shared image showed rescue workers pulling a small puppy alive from the rubble in Pinto Salinas.

The rescue has become another symbol of hope amid the devastation caused by the earthquake.

#URGENTE Un niño llamado Samuel Brito, de 12 años, se encuentra atrapado. Está en Macuto, frente al restaurante La Iguana. No puede mover su brazo derecho. #Vargas



(Se espera confirmación de su rescate) pic.twitter.com/kg1NU5fhne — Andrews Abreu (@AndrewsAbreu) June 25, 2026

Meanwhile, a young Venezuelan appealed for help on social media, saying several members of his family remain trapped under collapsed structures in the Catia la Mar area and urgently need assistance.

ALSO READ: Venezuela Twin Quake Tragedy Deepens As Death Toll Reaches 235, Thousands Still Missing

Death Toll Rises To 235

According to reports, two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck within 40 seconds of each other on Wednesday evening.

🇻🇪 Rescue workers in Pinto Salinas saved a tiny puppy from the rubble after the earthquake.

A small moment of hope amid the devastation. ❤️#Venezuela #Earthquake

pic.twitter.com/478q7ncaA3 — GloBal XprEss (@ExtremeWildlife) June 26, 2026

The back-to-back tremors caused extensive damage across the country's central coastal region and the capital, Caracas.

🇻🇪🚨l Un joven venezolano solicita ayuda para rescatar a varios de sus familiares en Catia la mar, Venezuela, que permanecen bajo los escombros y necesita ayuda urgente. pic.twitter.com/gm7puMet6o — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) June 26, 2026

Buildings collapsed, electricity and communication networks were disrupted, and repeated aftershocks continued to heighten concerns among residents.

According to the Health Ministry, the death toll had reached 235 by Thursday evening, June 25.

ALSO READ: Venezuela Earthquake Leaves 164 Dead, Nearly 1,000 Injured; Rescue Efforts Underway