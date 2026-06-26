Venezuela Twin Quake Tragedy Deepens As Death Toll Reaches 235, Thousands Still Missing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Venezuelan twin earthquakes caused 235 deaths, 1500+ injuries.

Extensive destruction reported; search continues for thousands missing.

Government declared emergency; international aid arrives for relief.

Venezuela Death Toll: The humanitarian crisis in Venezuela has intensified after the death toll from the country's catastrophic twin earthquakes climbed to 235, while thousands of people remain unaccounted for amid an ongoing search-and-rescue operation.

Venezuela Twin Quake Tragedy

According to Venezuela's Health Ministry, at least 235 people have lost their lives and more than 1,500 others have sustained injuries following the powerful earthquakes that struck the country on Wednesday. Health Minister Carlos Alvarado confirmed the updated casualty figures as emergency workers continued to search through collapsed buildings in hopes of finding survivors, as per reports.

The two powerful tremors, registering magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, occurred within seconds of one another, causing extensive destruction across Caracas, La Guaira and several surrounding regions. The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the shallow depth of the earthquakes significantly amplified their impact. The first quake struck approximately 20.3 kilometres below the surface, while the second followed moments later at a depth of just 10 kilometres.

🇻🇪 Imágenes que nos llegan tras el terremoto en Venezuela: pic.twitter.com/sTL3MjpTqT — Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundoNews) June 25, 2026

ALSO READ: Venezuela Earthquake Leaves 164 Dead, Nearly 1,000 Injured; Rescue Efforts Underway

Families Search Through Rubble As Survivors Sleep Outdoors

Heartbreaking scenes have emerged from the affected areas, where desperate families have been digging through debris with their bare hands, calling out for relatives feared trapped beneath collapsed structures.

Footage circulating from the disaster zone showed large clouds of dust filling Simón Bolívar International Airport after parts of the ceiling collapsed, sending frightened passengers scrambling for safety. Another verified video captured the complete destruction of a hotel in Tucacas, northwest of Caracas, highlighting the scale of devastation caused by the back-to-back quakes.

The earthquakes struck at 18:04 local time (22:04 GMT) during a national holiday, when many families were inside their homes. Since then, many survivors have chosen to spend the nights in open spaces, fearing damaged buildings could collapse due to aftershocks.

ALSO READ: On Cam: Videos Show Chaos As Twin Quakes Rock Venezuela; 32 Dead, Airport Shut, Rescue Ops On

Govt Declares Emergency As Global Aid Arrives

Interim President Delcy Rodríguez declared a nationwide state of emergency in response to the disaster. Authorities have suspended classes, with schools being converted into temporary shelters and collection centres for relief supplies.

Jorge Rodríguez, president of Venezuela's National Assembly, acknowledged the growing death toll and stressed that rescue operations remain the government's highest priority as teams continue searching for those still missing.

International assistance has begun reaching Venezuela from across the Americas. The United States has pledged $150 million in aid and is dispatching military transport ships and aircraft to support relief efforts. Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Panama and Ecuador have also extended humanitarian assistance to help the country respond to one of its worst natural disasters in recent history.