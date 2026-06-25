Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Earthquakes killed 164, injured 971 in Venezuela; toll rising.

Rescue operations continue amidst challenging, complicating aftershocks.

Survivors describe widespread devastation; officials urge continued public alertness.

The death toll from the powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela has risen to at least 164, while 971 people have been injured, according to Acting President Delcy Rodríguez. Rescue operations remain under way across the worst-hit areas as emergency teams search through collapsed buildings for survivors. Authorities have warned that the number of casualties could increase further as damage assessments continue. Strong aftershocks have complicated relief efforts, raising concerns over the safety of both residents and emergency responders working in affected communities.

Red Cross Mobilises

The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has activated its emergency response to support victims of the disaster. The organisation said the Venezuelan Red Cross has deployed rescue teams to conduct rapid assessments in the hardest-hit areas while distributing pre-positioned relief supplies.

The IFRC said its nationwide network of hospitals and polyclinics remains operational and continues to provide medical care. However, it noted that damage assessments are still preliminary and warned that continuing aftershocks pose significant risks to survivors and rescue workers alike.

The organisation also revealed that its headquarters had suffered critical damage, adding that efforts were under way to account for all staff members.

'Like A Horror Movie'

Survivors have described scenes of widespread devastation following the earthquakes. Maria Alejandra, who was inside her apartment building in Caracas when the quake struck, recalled walls cracking around her as she rushed to escape.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, she said she and others struggled to force open the building's door before making their way outside through thick clouds of dust.

"When we went downstairs, it looked like something out of a horror movie," she said. "We had to climb over the rubble from the building. I only saw one family make it out."

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Rescue Efforts Continue

Emergency workers remain engaged in search-and-rescue operations as authorities continue to assess the full extent of the destruction. With hundreds injured and many buildings damaged, officials have urged residents to remain alert as aftershocks continue to shake affected regions.

Relief agencies say the humanitarian response is likely to expand in the coming days as more information emerges from areas cut off by the disaster.

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