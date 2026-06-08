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HomeNewsWorld7.8 Earthquake Hits Philippines: Buildings Collapse, Students Caught On Camera Holding Each Other

7.8 Earthquake Hits Philippines: Buildings Collapse, Students Caught On Camera Holding Each Other

The Philippines was hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake Monday morning. Videos show buildings collapsing in General Santos, and authorities warn aftershocks may follow.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake caused widespread destruction in Philippines.
  • Authorities warned of aftershocks, deploying teams to assess damage.
  • Videos showed buildings collapsing, students shaken, chaos in malls.

A powerful earthquake of 7.8 magnitude struck the Philippines on Monday morning, May 7, sending shockwaves across the region. The ground shook three times within the first hour, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Videos circulating on social media show buildings reduced to rubble, with offices and schools bearing the brunt of the damage. 

In some areas, walls cracked, and household items fell as residents scrambled for safety. The scale of the destruction has raised serious concerns about casualties and structural damage across the affected zones.

What Did The Philippines Earthquake Institute Say About Aftershocks?

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has urged residents to stay alert in the aftermath of the quake. The institute warned that aftershocks cannot be ruled out and advised citizens to follow safety precautions and adhere to instructions issued by local authorities. Assessment teams have been deployed to affected areas to evaluate the extent of the damage.

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Videos from General Santos City, one of the worst-hit areas, show buildings collapsing like a house of cards. One clip captures a heavy structure crumbling to the ground, sending a thick cloud of dust billowing into the air. 

Another video shows the Jollibee building in General Santos City collapsing following the tremors. As of now, no information regarding casualties or injuries has been officially confirmed.

How Did the Philippines Earthquake Affect Schools & Public Spaces?

A video going viral on social media shows students at Irenio National Highway School in General Santos City sitting on the ground, visibly shaken and holding each other's hands after the tremors hit. The footage reflects the fear and panic that gripped people across the region.

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Separate footage from Mindanao captures scenes of chaos inside a mall following a 6.7 magnitude quake, where people were seen rushing out as part of a structure gave way. The back-to-back tremors have left residents on edge across multiple parts of the country.

Before You Go

Breaking Disaster: Massive 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Southern Philippines

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the magnitude of the earthquake and when did it occur?

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines on Monday morning, May 7. The ground shook three times within the first hour of the event.

What did the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology advise after the quake?

The institute urged residents to stay alert and warned that aftershocks cannot be ruled out. They advised citizens to follow safety precautions and instructions from local authorities.

Which areas experienced significant damage from the earthquake?

General Santos City was among the worst-hit areas, with buildings observed collapsing. Chaos was also reported inside a mall in Mindanao following a separate tremor.

Have there been any confirmed casualties or injuries from the earthquake?

As of now, no information regarding casualties or injuries has been officially confirmed. Assessment teams have been deployed to evaluate the extent of the damage.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
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