4 Indian-Origin Family Members Missing In US Found Dead In Car Crash

In a heartbreaking update to a week-long search, four Indian-origin family members from New York who went missing during a road trip to West Virginia have been found dead in a car crash. Marshall County Sheriff Mike Dougherty confirmed the tragic news late Saturday night.

Four Missing Indian-Origin Family Members Found Dead

The deceased have been identified as Dr. Kishore Divan, Asha Divan, Shailesh Divan, and Gita Divan. According to authorities, their light green Toyota Camry was discovered around 9:30 pm on August 2 at the bottom of a steep embankment along Big Wheeling Creek Road in Marshall County, West Virginia.

Official Statement from Authorities

"The four individuals who were reported missing from Buffalo, New York, have been found deceased following a vehicle crash. The victims have been identified as Dr. Kishore Divan, Mrs. Asha Divan, Mr. Shailesh Divan, and Mrs. Gita Divan. Their vehicle was located on Saturday, August 2, at approximately 9:30 PM, off a steep embankment along Big Wheeling Creek Road.

First responders were on the scene for more than five hours. Sheriff Dougherty extends condolences to the families of the victims. Further information will be released upon the completion of the investigation," the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Timeline of Events

The family was last seen at around 2:45 pm on Tuesday, July 29, at a Burger King on Peach Street in Erie, Pennsylvania. Surveillance footage showed two members entering the fast-food restaurant — their final confirmed sighting. Their most recent credit card transaction also took place at that location.

Shortly after, a Pennsylvania State Trooper’s License Plate Reader captured their vehicle traveling south on Interstate 79. They were en route to Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold, a spiritual retreat in Moundsville, West Virginia, but never checked into their pre-booked accommodation.

Search Efforts and Investigation

Authorities launched an extensive search involving multiple agencies, including the use of cellphone tower pings, which suggested the group’s devices were last active around 3 am Wednesday in the Moundsville and Wheeling areas.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office had also released surveillance images and vehicle details earlier in the week in hopes of generating leads. A missing persons report had been filed in Buffalo.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Sheriff Dougherty stated that further information will be released once the investigation concludes.

“We know this is not the outcome anyone had hoped for. We are grateful for the public’s assistance during the search and will continue to work with partner agencies to determine what happened,” Sheriff Dougherty added.