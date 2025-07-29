4 Dead, Including NYPD Officer, In Midtown Manhattan Shooting

The heart of Manhattan turned into chaos after a deadly shooting inside a Midtown skyscraper claimed the lives of at least four people, including a New York Police Department officer.

The gunman, identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, reportedly died from a self-inflicted wound, according to CNN, which cited law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation.

Incident Unfolds at Iconic Skyscraper on Park Avenue

The incident unfolded at 345 Park Avenue, a towering 634-foot skyscraper just south of Central Park. The building sits in one of the busiest areas of the city, surrounded by iconic landmarks such as Grand Central Terminal, Rockefeller Center, and the Museum of Modern Art. The location, typically buzzing with business professionals and tourists, was placed on immediate lockdown as panic spread through the streets.

Chaos erupted as gunfire echoed through the neighborhood during the evening rush hour. The area, home to major corporate offices including Colgate-Palmolive and KPMG, as well as luxury hotels, was swiftly locked down. Pedestrians fled, sirens wailed, and police cordoned off surrounding streets as a sea of officers descended on the scene—some in tactical gear, others carrying long guns.

Mayor Adams Offers Condolences

New York City Mayor Eric Adams took to X (formerly Twitter) to express condolences, stating an officer had been “struck down.” While the NYPD has not officially confirmed the officer’s death, Adams offered his “deepest sympathies” to the officer’s family.

In a brief statement on social media, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the situation had been “contained” and confirmed that “the lone shooter has been neutralized.” No further details were provided about the motive or how the events unfolded inside the skyscraper.

I have been on scene at the shooting in Midtown, and we can report the shooter is neutralized.



The NYPD are now searching 345 Park Avenue carefully. If you are in the building, please stay where you are.



People have been shot and injured, and I will soon be going to the… pic.twitter.com/FYcOfuMxg6 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) July 29, 2025

Fox News, citing NYPD sources, reported that six individuals were shot in total, including the officer, who was said to be in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

As part of the response, police deployed drones above Park Avenue, gathering aerial footage while dozens of officers secured the perimeter. The rapid police mobilization and visible show of force underscored the urgency of the situation in one of Manhattan’s most heavily trafficked districts.