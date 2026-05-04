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HomeNewsWorldHarmeet Dhillon traces journey from immigrant child to leading lawyer

Harmeet Dhillon traces journey from immigrant child to leading lawyer

Washington, May 3 (PTI): US Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon traced her journey from the child of immigrants to becoming a leading lawyer, presenting it as an American success stor.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 May 2026 12:47 AM (IST)

Washington, May 3 (PTI): US Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon traced her journey from the child of immigrants to becoming a leading lawyer, presenting it as an American success story.

Addressing the Moms for Liberty event in New York, Dhillon termed coming to the US as the “greatest gift” her parents gave to her.

“My dad was an orthopaedic surgeon. Mom and Dad left India in the 1970s because it was a Russian client state. They had a dictated two-child policy, and a planned economy, and Mom and Dad didn't want to raise their kids in that kind of an environment, so they came to America,” Dhillon, who rose to fame as a civil rights attorney and as US President Donald Trump’s lawyer.

“Besides life, the greatest gift that Mom and Dad gave me was bringing me here to America and allowing me to be sworn in as a naturalised American citizen when I was 10 years old,” she said.

Dhillon said her parents came to the US when there was a shortage of doctors here, and Washington was inviting medical professionals during the Vietnam War.

“We didn't come through Ellis Island in 1970. We flew to JFK (airport),” she said. Ellis Island, located in the New York harbour, was the federal immigration station of the US from 1892 to 1954, processing over 12 million immigrants.

It is estimated that nearly 40 per cent of all current US citizens can trace at least one ancestor through this facility Dhillon said her dad, who passed away 15 months ago, was proud of her and got to see his daughter become the lawyer for the former and the future president of the United States.

“My mom and my brother got to sit behind me during my Senate confirmation hearing, and see me shoot down a lot of very dumb and obnoxious questions from several Democrat senators,” Dhillon said.

“And before I took this job and when the president and Pam Bondi called me in November, I had become well known for representing moms and kids, and American citizens against the tyranny of the state,” she said.

“All over the United States, including my home state of California. And standing up for young girls who the state and the doctors tried to take away their womanhood. And standing up for moms and dads who were being denied the right to control their children's education by the state,” Dhillon said.

“And today I get to do that job for the United States. So this is an American success story. I'm very proud to be an American, and I'm very grateful to be here with you tonight on Ellis Island, the symbol of all that is great with this country,” Dhillon said. PTI SKU AMS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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