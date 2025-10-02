12 Civilians Killed As Protests Against Pakistan Military Continue To Rock PoK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





At least 12 civilians have been killed and over 200 injured as Pakistani security forces fired on protesters in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), escalating one of the region’s largest unrests in recent years. The demonstrations, which began over the government’s failure to address 38 key demands, have evolved into a broader outcry against military excesses and systemic oppression.

The unrest, now entering its third day, turned violent in Dadyal as protesters clashed with army forces. Authorities have deployed thousands of additional troops to contain the agitation, which has spread beyond Muzaffarabad to Rawalakot, Neelum Valley, and Kotli.

Local reports confirm that five protesters were killed in Muzaffarabad, five in Dheerkot, and two in Dadyal. Three police personnel also lost their lives in the clashes, with nine more injured. Many of the wounded are in critical condition, primarily from gunshot wounds.

Protests Fuelled by Long-Standing Grievances

The demonstrations, spearheaded by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (AAC), have brought daily life in PoK to a halt. At the heart of the protests is a demand to abolish 12 assembly seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan. Other grievances include calls for tax relief, subsidies on essential goods like flour and electricity, and the completion of stalled development projects.

Markets, shops, and businesses have remained closed since the protests began on September 29. Authorities have also shut down mobile, internet, and landline services, isolating communities amid the turmoil. Social media visuals show thousands of demonstrators throwing stones and toppling shipping containers that had been placed on bridges to block their marches in Muzaffarabad.

International Appeals Amid Escalating Violence

Nasir Aziz Khan, spokesperson of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), has appealed to the United Nations and the international community for urgent intervention. Speaking at the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Khan warned of a brewing humanitarian crisis in PoK and reminded member states of their obligations under international treaties.

This unrest follows last week’s tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 30 civilians were killed in Pakistan Air Force airstrikes, highlighting a disturbing pattern of civilian casualties in the country.

AAC Leader Denounces the State

In a fiery address to protesters, Shaukat Nawaz Mir, senior leader of the AAC, likened the Pakistan Army and government to “a witch bent on killing people,” accusing them of crushing the very population they claim to represent. “Azad Kashmir is not free; it has been shackled for decades under exploitation and repression,” he said, speaking to a crowd of thousands.

Mir condemned Pakistan’s leadership for hypocrisy, citing Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s controversial remarks labeling Hindus as ‘kaafir’ while, in his words, “their own hands are drenched in the blood of Kashmiris.”

“Yeh Dayan Ban Chuki Hai, Apney Bachon Ko Khati hai, Riyast apney bachon, awam ko mar ney mai tuki hui hai,” Mir declared, painting a grim picture of a state preying on its own people.

From Economic Grievances to Political Revolution

What began as protests against soaring electricity bills and food shortages has transformed into a broader struggle challenging Islamabad and the military directly. Citizens accuse authorities of decades of neglect, corruption, and denial of political rights. Observers say the protests mark a historic turning point, as slogans openly target Pakistan’s military establishment for the first time in decades, shattering the long-held illusion of “Azad Kashmir.”

“This struggle will last till our last breath,” Mir vowed. “The people of PoK will not bow to oppression anymore.”

The AAC has announced a ‘Long March’ to continue on Thursday, even as Pakistani forces weigh further action. Internet and communication blackouts persist across the region, and local media coverage remains limited, leaving many voices unheard on the unfolding crisis.