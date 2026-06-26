100% Tariff Threat: Trump Draws Red Line On Digital Services Tax

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump threatened 100% tariffs on countries implementing digital taxes.

Tariffs would override all trade agreements, specifically targeting European nations.

India is exempt; France and Canada previously faced similar US pressure.

US President Donald Trump on Friday warned that any country imposing a Digital Services Tax (DST) on American companies would face a 100 per cent tariff on all goods exported to the United States, adding that such a move would override any existing or future trade agreement with Washington.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump singled out European countries that he said were considering the imminent implementation of digital taxes targeting American technology firms.

Trump Warns Of Immediate Tariff

Issuing a strong warning, Trump said countries proceeding with a Digital Services Tax would face immediate trade consequences.

“Numerous European Countries have been discussing the imminent implementation of a Digital Services Tax on American Companies. Some of these Countries are close to actually doing this. Please let this statement serve to represent that any Country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100% TARIFF on any and all Goods sent to the United States of America. This TARIFF will supersede Trade Deals made with the Country, whether implemented, signed, or not. Additionally, the 100% TARIFF will be immediately imposed if they proceed,” he wrote.

India Unlikely To Be Affected

Trump's latest warning is unlikely to affect India.

New Delhi had already withdrawn some of its Digital Services Tax levies in 2024 and 2025. According to the White House, India will completely remove the DST under the trade agreement currently being negotiated with the United States.

Long-Running Opposition To Digital Taxes

Trump has consistently opposed foreign governments imposing digital taxes or regulatory measures on American technology companies.

Supporters of Digital Services Taxes argue that they ensure large technology firms pay taxes in the countries where they generate revenue and help address tax optimisation practices.

Last August, Trump warned of retaliatory tariffs against countries introducing such taxes, saying digital taxes and related regulations “are all designed to harm, or discriminate against, American Technology.”

France, Canada Previously In Trump's Crosshairs

Earlier this month, Trump threatened to impose a 100 per cent tariff on French wine and champagne unless France withdrew its digital services tax on technology companies.

France introduced a three per cent levy in 2019 on revenues earned within the country by major technology firms, including Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google parent Alphabet.

Canada also scrapped its Digital Services Tax last year in an effort to preserve trade negotiations with the United States following pressure from Trump.