Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge As Education Minister After Pradhan Resigns

Newly appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi assumed charge of the ministry on Sunday, officials said. Joshi was entrusted with the Education Ministry after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday. In addition to his existing responsibilities as Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, he has been given additional charge of the Education Ministry.

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Pradhan stepped down following nationwide student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which had been demanding his resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy.

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said the issue was "not a matter of personal prestige" and expressed anguish over the developments of the past 10 days, saying he was deeply disturbed by the sequence of events.