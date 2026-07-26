India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaPralhad Joshi Takes Charge As Education Minister After Pradhan Resigns

Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge As Education Minister After Pradhan Resigns

Pradhan stepped down following nationwide student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which had been demanding his resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 01:59 PM (IST)

Newly appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi assumed charge of the ministry on Sunday, officials said. Joshi was entrusted with the Education Ministry after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday. In addition to his existing responsibilities as Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, he has been given additional charge of the Education Ministry.

Also Read: What Is New Education Minister Pralhad Joshi's Educational Qualification?

Pradhan stepped down following nationwide student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which had been demanding his resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy.

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said the issue was "not a matter of personal prestige" and expressed anguish over the developments of the past 10 days, saying he was deeply disturbed by the sequence of events.

Before You Go

Politics: Rahul Gandhi Writes to Amit Shah, Demands Accountability Over Police Action Against Students

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 26 Jul 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Pralhad Joshi CJP Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge As Education Minister After Pradhan Resigns
Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge As Education Minister After Pradhan Resigns
India
What Is New Education Minister Pralhad Joshi's Educational Qualification?
What Is New Education Minister Pralhad Joshi's Educational Qualification?
India
Rahul Gandhi Writes To Amit Shah, Demands Accountability For 'Barbaric' Assault On Students
Rahul Gandhi Writes To Amit Shah, Demands Accountability For 'Barbaric' Assault On Students
India
'Vikram-1 Filled Every Citizen With Pride': PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat
'Vikram-1 Filled Every Citizen With Pride': PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Rahul Gandhi Writes to Amit Shah, Demands Accountability Over Police Action Against Students
Bihar: Siwan Firing Video Sparks Political Row Amid Bihar Student Protest Violence
Bihar Protest: Bihar Protest Violence Sparks Row Over Alleged Police Firing in Siwan
Infrastructure: Questions Raised Over Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Quality After Road Sinks Days After Inauguration
Politics: Congress-SP Eye Political Gains From Student Protest Ahead of UP Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget