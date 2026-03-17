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TMC Announces Candidates; Mamata To Contest From Bhabanipur
The Trinamool Congress has released its candidate list for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee set to contest from Bhabanipur. The BJP has fielded Suvendu Adhikari against her in Bhabanipur, while he will also contest from Nandigram, setting up a high-profile battle in key constituencies.
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