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HomeNewsTMC Announces Candidates; Mamata To Contest From Bhabanipur

TMC Announces Candidates; Mamata To Contest From Bhabanipur

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 04:30 PM (IST)

The Trinamool Congress has released its candidate list for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee set to contest from Bhabanipur. The BJP has fielded Suvendu Adhikari against her in Bhabanipur, while he will also contest from Nandigram, setting up a high-profile battle in key constituencies.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
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