HomeReligionDiwali 2025 Live: Deepavali Puja Timings, Lakshmi-Ganesh Muhurat, Rituals, Bhog, And Celebration Across India

Diwali 2025 Live: As the country is celebrating the festival of lights, ABP Live brings you this space to keep you updated with the latest photos, videos and updates from all across the country.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 09:31 AM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Diwali 2025 LIVE: Immerse yourself in the Diwali 2025 festivities with ABP Live, follow this space to stay abreast of the latest photos, videos, and updates streaming in from every corner of the nation during this radiant Festival of Lights.

As the auspicious festival of Diwali is being celebrated, streets across India transform into a kaleidoscope of vibrant lights, sparkling diyas, and intricate rangolis. However, the customs and traditions associated with Diwali vary significantly across different regions of the country.

The Diwali 2025 puja is performed on Amavasya tithi during the auspicious Pradosh period. On 20 October 2025, the Pradosh time falls from 5:46 PM to 8:18 PM, which is ideal for performing the puja. Additionally, Vrishabha period is also considered highly favourable for worship, lasting from 7:08 PM to 9:03 PM. Performing the Diwali puja during these periods is believed to bring maximum blessings, prosperity, and happiness into the home.

Diwali 2025 Puja Vidhi

On Diwali, it is essential to perform the puja with complete rituals and attention to detail. Here is a step-by-step guide for conducting the Diwali 2025 puja at home:

  • Set Up The Puja Area: Choose the east or Ishan (northeast) corner of your home for the puja setup. Place a small chowki (raised platform) and cover it with a red or pink cloth. Arrange the idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on the chowki.
  • Placement Of Deities: Make sure to place Goddess Lakshmi on the left side of Lord Ganesha. Goddess Lakshmi’s worship is considered incomplete without Lord Vishnu. To represent Lord Vishnu, place a betel nut (supari) beside her idol.
  • Beginning The Puja: Sit comfortably on the mat or floor. Sprinkle Gangajal (holy water) to purify the area. Light the diya lamps and apply haldi-kumkum tilak to the idols. Offer fruits, flowers, bhog (food offerings), and akshat (unbroken rice) to both deities. Do not forget to offer lotus flowers to Goddess Lakshmi and durva grass to Lord Ganesha.
  • Kalash Setup: A clay kalash is set up on the right-hand side of the idols. Fill it with water, a coin, betel nut, kumkum, flowers, akshat, and five mango leaves. Cover the kalash with a lid and place a coconut on top, tying it with mouli and applying kumkum.
  • Performing The Aarti: After offering all items, perform the aarti of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Ring the bell and blow the conch to complete the ritual. Keep at least five diyas on a plate and place them around the house to illuminate different corners.
  • Attire Recommendations: While performing Diwali puja, avoid wearing dark colours like black, brown, or blue. Choose red, yellow, green, pink, or bright festive colours for your attire to enhance the positive energy of the occasion.
09:31 AM (IST)  •  20 Oct 2025

Diwali 2025 Live: President Of India Extends Heartfelt Greetings To Citizens Across The World

09:27 AM (IST)  •  20 Oct 2025

Diwali 2025: Devotees Take Holy Dip In River Ganga At Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar

