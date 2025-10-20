Diwali 2025 LIVE: Immerse yourself in the Diwali 2025 festivities with ABP Live, follow this space to stay abreast of the latest photos, videos, and updates streaming in from every corner of the nation during this radiant Festival of Lights.

As the auspicious festival of Diwali is being celebrated, streets across India transform into a kaleidoscope of vibrant lights, sparkling diyas, and intricate rangolis. However, the customs and traditions associated with Diwali vary significantly across different regions of the country.

The Diwali 2025 puja is performed on Amavasya tithi during the auspicious Pradosh period. On 20 October 2025, the Pradosh time falls from 5:46 PM to 8:18 PM, which is ideal for performing the puja. Additionally, Vrishabha period is also considered highly favourable for worship, lasting from 7:08 PM to 9:03 PM. Performing the Diwali puja during these periods is believed to bring maximum blessings, prosperity, and happiness into the home.

Diwali 2025 Puja Vidhi

On Diwali, it is essential to perform the puja with complete rituals and attention to detail. Here is a step-by-step guide for conducting the Diwali 2025 puja at home: