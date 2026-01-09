CM Yogi Highlights UP’s Transformation, Inaugurates Ashok Leyland EV Plant

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Uttar Pradesh has transformed its limitless potential into tangible outcomes, marking a decisive shift in the state’s development journey. He was speaking at the inauguration of Ashok Leyland’s new electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant, which he jointly inaugurated with Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh.

The dignitaries inspected the facility and planted vermilion and Rudraksha saplings on the premises. Congratulating the Hinduja family, CM Yogi thanked them for placing their trust in the Uttar Pradesh government, calling the project highly significant for the state.

From Unrest To Confidence

Recalling the situation prior to 2017, the Chief Minister said lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh was widely known and investors were steadily withdrawing. “After assuming office in 2017, the government reaffirmed that Uttar Pradesh is a land of unlimited potential. While some attempted to tarnish the state’s image for political gains, Uttar Pradesh has today emerged as a state that converts its vast potential into tangible outcomes,” he said.

He added that the transformation witnessed over the past eight-and-a-half years stands as clear evidence of this change, noting that the inauguration ceremony itself reflects growing industry confidence. “Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh struggled with unrest and an identity crisis, but today it is a state of celebration,” CM Yogi said.

EV Plant Capacity And Jobs

The Chief Minister said the Ashok Leyland plant currently has an annual manufacturing capacity of 2,500 units, which will be increased to 5,000 units in phases. He said the project reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to industrial growth alongside environmental protection and preparedness for challenges such as climate change.

The electric vehicle manufacturing facility, he added, has generated direct and indirect employment opportunities for thousands of youth in Uttar Pradesh.

Infrastructure And Connectivity

Highlighting infrastructure growth, CM Yogi said investments are now reaching all 75 districts of the state. He noted that 55 percent of India’s expressways are located in Uttar Pradesh, metro services operate in the highest number of cities, and the state has the country’s largest rail network.

Two dedicated freight corridors pass through Uttar Pradesh, while logistics terminals and transport hubs are being developed across the state. The country’s first rapid rail and inland waterways have also become operational in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Ease of doing business and investments

CM Yogi emphasised that Uttar Pradesh is no longer a ‘BIMARU’ state and has established itself as a revenue-surplus state. Clear intent, decisive governance and a well-defined vision, he said, have made “fearless business”, “ease of doing business” and “trust of doing business” the defining features of the new Uttar Pradesh.

He said the state has 34 sector-specific policies, enabling investors to participate in development across all sectors. Over the past 8–9 years, Uttar Pradesh has received investment proposals worth ₹45 lakh crore, of which projects worth ₹15 lakh crore have already seen groundbreaking ceremonies. Groundwork for another ₹6 lakh crore is scheduled for next month, while projects worth an additional ₹5 lakh crore are in the pipeline.

Growth Targets And EV Push

The Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh currently contributes 9.5 percent to India’s GDP and that the state’s GSDP is expected to reach ₹36 lakh crore by the end of the current financial year. Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s vision, he said Uttar Pradesh aims to become a $1 trillion economy by 2029–30.

He noted that the state accounted for 19 percent of India’s total electric vehicle market in 2024 and has benefited significantly from the FAME I and FAME II schemes, with 700 electric buses operating across Uttar Pradesh. The Hinduja Group, he announced, will also sign an MoU with the state government to provide skill development training to 10,000 youth annually.

CM Yogi said that with its vast workforce and fast-track governance, Uttar Pradesh is poised to redefine itself as a state of trust and transformation.