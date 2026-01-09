Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesWest Bengal‘Can’t Have BJP Rule India’: Mamata Rallies Support After ED Raids I-PAC

‘Can’t Have BJP Rule India’: Mamata Rallies Support After ED Raids I-PAC

Banerjee was speaking at a protest rally in Kolkata against the Enforcement Directorate’s raids on the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain and the political consultancy’s office in Salt Lake

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that after winning the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for later this year, the opposition must “win Delhi”.

Banerjee was speaking at a protest rally in Kolkata against the Enforcement Directorate’s raids on the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain and the political consultancy’s office in Salt Lake. Addressing supporters, the Trinamool Congress supremo said that the country “can’t have BJP rule India”.

Attack On BJP Over Alleged Targeting Of Bengalis

At the rally, Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of intolerance towards Bengalis. “They are not able to tolerate Bengali. They are killing all Bengali-speaking people in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Gujarat,” she said, targeting the BJP.

ED Alleges Obstruction Of Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Banerjee walked out with a laptop, a phone and multiple documents from Pratik Jain’s residence and I-PAC offices during the raid. The central agency has approached the High Court, claiming that Banerjee, despite being a Chief Minister, is “obstructing investigation” and “defending those involved in coal smuggling and money laundering”.

TMC, ED Trade Charges In Court

The Trinamool Congress has also moved court against the ED. Banerjee, who heads the party, has accused the agency of stealing election-related documents belonging to the TMC. A hearing in the matter is expected to be held on Friday.

Banerjee has maintained that the raid was politically motivated and carried out at the behest of the BJP. The ED has rejected the charge, stating that the search was “evidence-based and is not targeted at any political establishment”.

‘Is It ED’s Duty?’ Mamata Questions Agency

Speaking earlier on the raid, Banerjee said the agency was targeting her party’s political operations. “They came to collect our party's hard disk, candidate list, party strategy and party plan. Is it the duty of ED and Amit Shah?” she asked.

The ED action and the ensuing political confrontation have sharpened tensions between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP as the state heads towards assembly elections later this year.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mamata Banerjee say about winning Delhi after the West Bengal elections?

Mamata Banerjee stated that after winning the West Bengal Assembly elections, the opposition must

What was the reason for the protest rally in Kolkata?

The rally was held in protest against the Enforcement Directorate's raids on the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain and the political consultancy's office.

What accusations did Mamata Banerjee make against the BJP?

Banerjee accused the BJP of intolerance towards Bengalis and claimed they were targeting Bengali-speaking people in several Indian states.

What allegations has the Enforcement Directorate made against Mamata Banerjee?

The ED alleges that Banerjee obstructed their investigation by leaving Pratik Jain's residence with a laptop, phone, and documents, and is defending those involved in coal smuggling.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Enforcement Directorate Salt Lake Mamata Banerjee Pratik Jain
