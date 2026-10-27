UP CEO Apologises Over Caste Bias Row, Promises ‘Decorous And Formal’ Communication

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AAP leader Sanjay Singh flagged bizarre errors in voter slips.

CEO's X post sparked controversy regarding caste-linked remarks.

Uttar Pradesh CEO apologised for its controversial remarks on X.

Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Tuesday apologised over controversial remarks posted on its official X handle in response to allegations of caste bias linked to errors in voter slips.

In a statement posted on X, the state poll body said the public outrage over the comments had been “well noted” and offered an apology to those who were shocked and offended by the remarks.

"The tone and tenor and the acerbic nature of the comments in the quoted post of this handle is not in line with the nature of communication expected from this official handle. The genuine outrage generated by the comments in the post has been well noted. We offer our sincere apologies to the persons shocked and offended by it. Our communication henceforth will be decorous and formal," the statement said.

Sanjay Singh Flags Errors In Voter Slips

The apology came after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh flagged alleged errors in voter slips, claiming that the electoral rolls contained absurd entries.

The tone and tenor and the acerbic nature of the comments in the quoted post of this handle is not in line with the nature of communication expected from this official handle. The genuine outrage generated by the comments in the post has been well noted. We offer our sincere apologies to the persons shocked and offended by it. Our communication henceforth will be decorous and formal. — CEO Uttar Pradesh (@ceoup) October 27, 2026

Among the examples cited by Singh were the entry "Ram ne Yadav ko maara" (Ram killed Yadav), the name of "Narendra Yadav" with his father's name listed as "B. Com.," and "Mohammad Iqbal Beg" being recorded as "Mohammad Iqbal bheekh maangte hain".

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CEO Office Faces Backlash Over Response

Responding to Singh's allegations, the UP CEO's office posted remarks on X that drew criticism over their tone and references to caste and religion.

"In the voter list for the recent Legislative Council elections, there is also a bizarre name: 'Ram ne Sharma ko mara." Computers/software are not casteist. It is acceptable that we made a mistake, but fortunately, even during the mistake, there was no discrimination based on caste. We must also thank God that Ram did not kill any minority. Otherwise, in addition to being casteist, there would also be an accusation of being communal," the poll body wrote.

The comments prompted a backlash, leading the office to acknowledge the outrage and apologise.

Sanjay Singh Accuses UP CEO Of Acting As ‘BJP Agent’

While flagging the alleged voter-roll errors, Singh also accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa of acting as a “BJP agent”.

"The Election Commission's remark -- that 'the software is not casteist,' and the comment that 'thankfully, Ram did not kill any member of a minority community, otherwise there would have been accusations of communalism' -- proves that an agent of the BJP is occupying a constitutional position. With such an official in place, fair elections are not possible in Uttar Pradesh; strict action must be taken against him," Singh said during a press conference in Lucknow.

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