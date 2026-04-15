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HomeNewsTIME100 2026 List Out: 3 Indians Feature Among World’s Most Influential

TIME100 2026 List Out: 3 Indians Feature Among World’s Most Influential

TIME releases 2026 TIME100 list with three Indian-origin names-Sundar Pichai, Ranbir Kapoor and Vikas Khanna-highlighting global impact.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 10:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TIME magazine honors Sundar Pichai for tech leadership and innovation.
  • Ranbir Kapoor recognized for significant global impact in entertainment.
  • Chef Vikas Khanna listed among global culinary and arts visionaries.

TIME magazine has released its 2026 list of the world’s 100 most influential people, featuring three individuals of Indian origin across technology, entertainment and culinary arts. The annual TIME100 list recognises figures shaping global conversations and driving impact across sectors. This year’s inclusion highlights India’s continued presence on the global stage, with contributions spanning business leadership, cinema and culture.

India On List

Among those featured is Indian-born CEO Sundar Pichai, whose leadership continues to influence global technology and innovation. As the head of one of the world’s most powerful tech companies, his role in advancing artificial intelligence and digital ecosystems remains significant.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor represents the entertainment industry, reflecting the growing global reach of Indian cinema. His profile in TIME was written by fellow actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who described him as an artist who becomes a legacy through his craft rather than chasing it, highlighting the depth of his performances beyond box office success.

Chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna also made the list, recognised among global visionaries in fashion, visual, literary and culinary arts. He features alongside prominent international names such as Ralph Lauren and Victoria Beckham.

Global Impact

The inclusion of these three figures reflects the diversity of Indian-origin influence across industries. From Silicon Valley boardrooms to global cinema and culinary platforms, their work continues to shape international narratives.

The TIME100 list remains one of the most recognised benchmarks of global influence, highlighting individuals whose work resonates across borders. India’s representation, though limited in number, underscores its growing footprint in key global sectors.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 10:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Time Magazine TIME Magazine Top 100 TIME Magazine Indians
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