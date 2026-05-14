Tejashwi Yadav Gets Bail In COVID Protest Case, Calls FIR ‘False’

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday received relief from an MP-MLA court in Patna after being granted bail in a case linked to a protest held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The case had been registered by the Patna administration during the pandemic over alleged violations related to a dharna demonstration.

Speaking to reporters after coming out of court, Tejashwi Yadav claimed the case was politically motivated and termed it a “false case” filed to stop the opposition from raising public issues during the pandemic.

“We have got bail. You all know that this case was filed during the COVID period by the administration. A false case was lodged so that we could not raise public issues at that time. It was related to a protest demonstration,” he said.

Protest Over Problems Faced By Migrant Workers

The Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly said the protest was organised to highlight the difficulties faced by migrant workers and ordinary citizens during the lockdown period.

Tejashwi Yadav said many people from Bihar were forced to walk back home during the pandemic due to lack of transport facilities and alleged that workers suffered immensely during that period.

“You know people from Bihar were returning on foot. There were no proper train arrangements. Many labourers suffered and lost their lives. We held protests within the rules and raised public concerns, but the government filed a false case against us,” he added.

The RJD leader had appeared before the Patna Civil Court in connection with the matter. The case pertains to alleged violation of COVID-related restrictions during a protest held in Patna at the height of the pandemic.