Keir Starmer Resigns: Why Has Britain Changed Leaders 6 Times in 10 Yrs Since Brexit?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Brexit referendum in 2016 triggered profound political instability.

For nearly 300 years, 10 Downing Street, the iconic London residence with its famous black door, has been home to Britain's prime ministers. Some leaders, such as Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher, spent years in office, while Tony Blair occupied Downing Street for a decade.

In contrast, the past decade has seen an unprecedented churn at the top. Since 2016, six prime ministers have occupied Number 10, including four in just the last four years, reflecting a period of intense political instability in the United Kingdom.

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How Britain Chooses Its Prime Minister

Unlike the United States, where voters directly elect a president, British voters elect Members of Parliament (MPs) to the House of Commons. The leader of the party that commands a majority in Parliament typically becomes prime minister.

Party leaders can be replaced through internal party processes at any time. If a prime minister loses the confidence of their party or resigns as leader, they also relinquish the country's top office. As a result, Britain can change prime ministers without holding a general election.

While general elections must be held at least once every five years, governments can call them earlier, often to strengthen their mandate or respond to political pressure.

Brexit: The Turning Point

Many observers trace Britain's political turbulence to the 2016 Brexit referendum, when voters narrowly backed leaving the European Union.

Then-prime minister David Cameron had promised the referendum during his 2015 re-election campaign. After campaigning to remain in the EU and losing the vote, Cameron resigned in July 2016.

Brexit triggered a major political realignment. Traditional Conservative and Labour voters shifted allegiances, reshaping British politics and weakening long-established loyalties.

From Theresa May To Rishi Sunak

Theresa May inherited the challenge of delivering Brexit but struggled to unite her party behind a withdrawal strategy. Deep divisions eventually forced her resignation in 2019.

She was succeeded by Boris Johnson, who rode the slogan "Get Brexit Done" to victory. However, his tenure was overshadowed by the "Partygate" scandal and controversies involving senior Conservative figures, ultimately leading to his resignation in 2022.

Liz Truss followed but lasted only 45 days in office after her unfunded tax-cutting plans triggered market turmoil and a sharp rise in borrowing costs.

Rishi Sunak then took charge but struggled to ease the cost-of-living crisis and reverse public dissatisfaction after 14 years of Conservative rule.

Starmer Resigned

Labour returned to power with a landslide victory in the 2024 general election, bringing Keir Starmer to Downing Street.

However, less than two years later, Starmer is facing mounting pressure from within his own party. Labour's poor performance in recent local elections has sparked calls for his resignation, while potential rivals have begun positioning themselves as alternatives.

But now, Starmer has also resigned, becoming the sixth leader to leave the position and now the question again rose for the seventh leader.

He also announced that the party’s National Executive Committee, or NEC, will open nominations on July 9.

Andy Burnham's Rising Influence

Amid growing dissatisfaction, Andy Burnham, a senior British Labour Party politician who was widely seen as a frontrunner to replace outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has confirmed that he will seek to replace Starmer as the party leader.

Reacting to Starmer’s resignation, Burnham thanked him for his leadership and dedication during a challenging period. “His decision marks the beginning of a transition and it is important that this process is conducted in an orderly and responsible way. I will put myself forward as part of this process," he said in a statement on social media.

Keir has given huge service to our country and I want to thank him for his leadership and dedication during such a challenging period.



His decision marks the beginning of a transition and it is important that this process is conducted in an orderly and responsible way. I will… — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) June 22, 2026

An Era Of Political Instability

With the next general election due by August 2029, Starmer could remain in office if he withstands internal challenges. However, growing pressure within Labour has increased speculation about another leadership contest.

The rapid turnover of prime ministers since Brexit reflects a broader transformation in British politics. Long-standing party loyalties have weakened, voters continue to demand change, and the political landscape remains as unpredictable as ever.

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As political analyst Luke Tryl of More in Common noted, nearly every major vote since the Brexit referendum has been driven by a desire for change. Yet many voters still feel that change has not delivered the results they expected — a sentiment that continues to fuel Britain's political volatility.