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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 9 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 9 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 9 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 9 August 2026:

  1. OPINION | Why SAARC Should (But Can’t) Be Revived

    SAARC remains a vital but largely inactive platform for South Asia, with the lack of trust between India and Pakistan emerging as its biggest obstacle. Read More

  2. Kerala To Become ‘Keralam’? Amit Shah To Introduce Name Change Bill In Lok Sabha

    Kerala name-change Bill among four Bills Amit Shah is set to introduce in Lok Sabha on Monday, seeking to rename the state as ‘Keralam’ after Cabinet approval. Read More

  3. Air India Captain Of Turbulence-Hit Phuket-Delhi Flight May Have Failed Dope Test, Sources Say

    Air India's Phuket-Delhi flight encountered severe turbulence on August 4, injuring several passengers and crew members, with a reported pilot test now under scrutiny. Read More

  4. Iran Issues List Of Demands For Hormuz Reopening As Oman Deal Nears 'Final Stages'

    IRGC spokesperson Sardar Mohebi said reopening the Strait of Hormuz would be conditional on US fully accepting Iran's demands and ending interference in regional negotiations. Read More

  5. MP Boy Goes Missing, Reaches Mumbai To Pursue Dream Of Acting In 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

    A 16-year-old boy went missing from Madhya Pradesh and was later found 900 km away in Mumbai. He reportedly left his home to pursue his dream of acting in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Read More

  6. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kangana Ranaut's Film Online

    Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will premiere on Zee 5 on 14 August. Inspired by the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film honours the courage of Cama Hospital's healthcare workers. Read More

  7. Khalin Joshi Wins J&K Open By Nine Shots, Secures Second Title Of Season

    Khalin Joshi secured a dominant nine-shot victory at the J&K Open 2026 in Srinagar to claim his second DP World PGTI title of the season. Read More

  8. Suryakumar Yadav’s Next Match Announced: Set To Shine In A Brand-New Avatar!

    Suryakumar Yadav is set to shine in a new avatar as MLB hosts its high-octane 3-on-3 MLBx baseball tournament for the first time in Mumbai this October! Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules Could Change Swiggy, Zomato Deliveries: 2% Welfare Levy, Insurance And EVs

    Maharashtra is reportedly considering bringing app-based delivery and e-commerce platforms under its bike-taxi regulatory framework. Read More

Before You Go

Jharkhand Politics: BJP Claims Rahul Gandhi Pressuring Hemant Soren Over JPSC-JSSC Row

Published at : 09 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Top Headlines

News
OPINION | Why SAARC Should (But Can’t) Be Revived
OPINION | Why SAARC Should (But Can’t) Be Revived
India
Air India Captain Of Turbulence-Hit Phuket-Delhi Flight May Have Failed Dope Test, Sources Say
Air India Captain Of Turbulence-Hit Phuket-Delhi Flight May Have Failed Dope Test: Sources
World
Pakistan Bows To PoK Resistance, Defers Polls In 7 Poonch Seats After Aman Khan's Aug 5 Ultimatum
Pakistan Bows To PoK Resistance, Defers Polls In 7 Poonch Seats After Aman Khan's Aug 5 Ultimatum
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Delhi-Gurgaon Rains: 6 Essential Tips To Keep Your Car Safe On Waterlogged Roads
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Jharkhand Politics: BJP Claims Rahul Gandhi Pressuring Hemant Soren Over JPSC-JSSC Row
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