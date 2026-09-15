Swatantra Bhardwaj was granted interim bail for three weeks by Delhi's Patiala House Court. This decision was made in the CJP protester assault case.
‘Same Justice System, Different Approach’: Abhijeet Dipke On Swatantra Bhardwaj Bail
Reacting to the development, Dipke retweeted a Live Law post reporting the court's decision and wrote, "One gets bail within days despite being caught on camera.
- Patiala Court granted interim bail to Swatantra Bhardwaj.
- Abhijeet Dipke questioned justice system's contrasting bail approaches.
- He contrasted quick bail versus six years without trial.
Abhijeet Dipke has questioned what he described as a contrasting approach of the justice system after Delhi's Patiala House Court granted interim bail for three weeks to Swatantra Bhardwaj in the CJP protester assault case.
Reacting to the development, Dipke retweeted a Live Law post reporting the court's decision and wrote, "One gets bail within days despite being caught on camera.
"Other languishes in jail for six years without even a trial or hearing.
"Same justice system. Very different approach."
Patiala House Court Grants Interim Bail
According to Live Law, the Patiala House Court in Delhi granted Swatantra Bhardwaj interim bail for three weeks in the CJP protester assault case.
One gets bail within days despite being caught on camera.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 15, 2026
Other languishes in jail for six years without even a trial or hearing.
Same justice system. Very different approach. https://t.co/cyRqXLcVRc
Dipke's post focused on what he described as the difference in how the justice system had approached the two cases.
Dipke Raises Question Over Different Treatment
In his post, Dipke contrasted the three-week interim bail granted to Bhardwaj with another case in which, according to his claim, a person had remained in jail for six years without a trial or hearing.
"One gets bail within days despite being caught on camera," Dipke wrote.
"Other languishes in jail for six years without even a trial or hearing."
He concluded, "Same justice system. Very different approach."
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was granted interim bail by the Patiala House Court?
What was Abhijeet Dipke's reaction to Swatantra Bhardwaj's bail?
Abhijeet Dipke questioned the justice system's contrasting approach. He highlighted the difference in how cases are handled, calling it a 'very different approach'.
What specific contrast did Dipke highlight regarding the justice system?
Dipke contrasted Bhardwaj getting bail quickly despite being caught on camera, with another person allegedly languishing in jail for six years without trial or hearing.