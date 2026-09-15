‘Same Justice System, Different Approach’: Abhijeet Dipke On Swatantra Bhardwaj Bail

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Patiala Court granted interim bail to Swatantra Bhardwaj.

Abhijeet Dipke questioned justice system's contrasting bail approaches.

He contrasted quick bail versus six years without trial.

Abhijeet Dipke has questioned what he described as a contrasting approach of the justice system after Delhi's Patiala House Court granted interim bail for three weeks to Swatantra Bhardwaj in the CJP protester assault case.

Reacting to the development, Dipke retweeted a Live Law post reporting the court's decision and wrote, "One gets bail within days despite being caught on camera.

"Other languishes in jail for six years without even a trial or hearing.

"Same justice system. Very different approach."

Patiala House Court Grants Interim Bail

According to Live Law, the Patiala House Court in Delhi granted Swatantra Bhardwaj interim bail for three weeks in the CJP protester assault case.

One gets bail within days despite being caught on camera.



Other languishes in jail for six years without even a trial or hearing.



Same justice system. Very different approach. https://t.co/cyRqXLcVRc — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 15, 2026

Dipke's post focused on what he described as the difference in how the justice system had approached the two cases.

Dipke Raises Question Over Different Treatment

In his post, Dipke contrasted the three-week interim bail granted to Bhardwaj with another case in which, according to his claim, a person had remained in jail for six years without a trial or hearing.

"One gets bail within days despite being caught on camera," Dipke wrote.

"Other languishes in jail for six years without even a trial or hearing."

He concluded, "Same justice system. Very different approach."