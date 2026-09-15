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English NewsNewsIndiaIndiGo Agartala-Delhi Flight Diverted To Lucknow After Smoke Warning In Cargo Area

IndiGo Agartala-Delhi Flight Diverted To Lucknow After Smoke Warning In Cargo Area

IndiGo’s Agartala-Delhi flight was diverted to Lucknow after a smoke warning in the cargo area; checks later found no fire.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 08:11 PM (IST)

An IndiGo flight travelling from Agartala to Delhi was diverted to Lucknow on Tuesday evening after the pilot received a smoke warning indication in the aircraft’s cargo area. Flight 6E6504 landed safely at Lucknow Airport at 6:29 pm, carrying 103 passengers and six crew members. Airport authorities immediately activated their emergency response procedures, deploying fire and rescue, ambulance, medical, security and terminal teams.

The aircraft was inspected after landing, with authorities later confirming that there was no fire and that the warning was a false alarm.

Emergency Declared

According to the information available, the pilot declared an emergency at 6:29 pm after the smoke warning indication was detected.

The aircraft was diverted to Lucknow as a precaution and landed safely at the airport. The airport then declared a full emergency, putting its emergency response teams on standby.

The aircraft was moved to a parking bay at around 6:33 pm, following which all passengers were safely deboarded by 6:35 pm.

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No Fire Detected

An inspection of the aircraft was carried out after landing. By around 6:39 pm, checks indicated that there was no fire in the cargo area and that the warning had been a false alarm.

The emergency response was subsequently withdrawn. There were no reports of injuries or any untoward incident involving the passengers or crew.

Lucknow Airport said it had deployed all necessary resources to ensure the safe handling of the aircraft and everyone on board.

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What Happens Next?

The aircraft is currently undergoing a detailed safety inspection, with IndiGo’s technical team at the airport examining the plane.

The incident comes as a precautionary diversion triggered by a smoke warning indication, rather than a confirmed fire. Airport authorities said the situation was handled smoothly and that all 109 people on board were safely brought off the aircraft.

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 08:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
IndiGo Flight IndiGo Fire Alarm
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