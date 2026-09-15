Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samajwadi Party leader Pawan Yadav fatally shot in Prayagraj.

Attack near police station raises questions on area security.

SP leader's death follows Akhilesh Yadav's law and order criticism.

A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne attackers in the Handia area of Prayagraj’s Gangapar zone, triggering panic in the area.

The victim, Pawan Yadav, a resident of Mungraw village, was the district secretary of the SP and a former village head. He was critically injured in the attack and was rushed to the SRN Hospital of the Medical College for treatment.

However, doctors declared Yadav dead at the hospital.

The attack reportedly took place just 500 metres from the Handia police station, raising questions over police vigilance and security arrangements in the area.

Police have launched a search for the attackers and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Akhilesh Yadav Had Recently Targeted UP Government

The incident comes two weeks after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the state’s law and order situation.

In a post on X, Yadav alleged that criminals from other states had entered Uttar Pradesh and accused the BJP government of protecting those involved in criminal activities.

Yadav said the chief minister had repeatedly claimed that mafia elements and criminals had left Uttar Pradesh, but alleged that the situation had instead reversed.

“The Chief Minister kept claiming that mafia and criminals have left Uttar Pradesh; but here, the opposite has happened — gangsters and thugs from other states have come to UP, firing dozens of rounds and committing murders,” he said. Yadav also accused the BJP government of protecting those linked to such crimes.

Yogi Adityanath Says UP Shed ‘Bimaru’ Image

His remarks came a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state had shed its earlier image as a “Bimaru” state and had gained a respectable standing due to improvements in healthcare, connectivity, education and law and order.

Speaking at an event in Deoria, Adityanath said, “Today, I can say that UP has truly lived up to its name. No one calls UP a ‘Bimaru’ state anymore. No one questions Uttar Pradesh now. The state now commands a respectable image.”

He said the state had witnessed major improvements across several sectors and attributed the change to governance and development.