Jio Platforms IPO Attracts Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore in Investor Demand Ahead of Listing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jio Platforms IPO reportedly drew massive Rs 2.5 lakh crore demand.

Global and Indian financial institutions expressed significant interest.

Listing allows investment in Jio's diverse digital services portfolio.

Jio Platforms’ proposed initial public offering (IPO) has reportedly drawn investor demand worth nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore, with major global asset managers, sovereign wealth funds and leading Indian financial institutions among those seeking an allocation, according to a report by Moneycontrol citing people familiar with the matter.

The reported interest comes ahead of the offering, which is expected to give investors an opportunity to purchase shares in Jio Platforms as a separately listed entity. The company, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, operates across telecommunications and a range of digital services.

Among the investors reported to have expressed interest are the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), SBI Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund. Global investment firms Fidelity Investments, Capital Group and BlackRock are also among the names cited in the report.

Global Sovereign Funds And Asset Managers Show Interest

The reported demand includes several prominent sovereign wealth funds, including Singapore’s GIC, Norway’s Norges Bank Investment Management, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA).

According to the people cited in the report, interest has also come from foreign long-only funds, India's 10 largest mutual fund houses and its five largest insurance companies.

Beyond conventional institutional investors, technology-focused global investors and large family offices have reportedly indicated sizeable interest in the proposed offering.

The scale and diversity of the reported demand point to interest from investors with different investment strategies and geographical backgrounds. However, the reported demand represents investor interest ahead of the issue and should not be interpreted as confirmed allotments.

Jio's Business Extends Beyond Telecommunications

Jio Platforms has expanded beyond mobile connectivity into a broader portfolio of digital services. Its business interests include broadband, cloud services, entertainment and enterprise solutions, alongside its telecommunications operations.

This wider business presence is expected to be an important consideration for investors assessing the company’s growth prospects and valuation.

The proposed listing would allow the market to determine a separate valuation for Jio Platforms, which currently sits within the Reliance Industries group. Investors would be able to buy shares in the digital services business directly rather than gaining exposure to it indirectly through Reliance Industries shares.

The company's ability to grow its subscriber base, expand digital services and generate revenue across different business segments will be among the factors investors may consider when evaluating the offering.

IPO Timeline And Pricing Details

The information provided alongside the report lists an indicative price band of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share, with the IPO scheduled to open on October 21 and close on October 23.

These details indicate a three-day subscription window for investors to participate in the issue. The price band and dates should be verified against the final offer documents and official announcements before publication, as they are not independently confirmed by the cited report in the supplied material.

The proposed offering is expected to bring Jio Platforms into the listed market as a standalone company, creating a new investment avenue for retail and institutional investors.

While the reported demand of nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore highlights the level of interest ahead of the IPO, the final subscription figures, allocation details and listing performance will provide a clearer picture of investor participation.

For prospective investors, the company's business fundamentals, valuation, financial performance and risk factors will remain important considerations alongside the reported institutional interest.