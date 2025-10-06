Rekha Gupta Credits Brahmins For Igniting Flame Of Knowledge, Sparks Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has triggered controversy after stating that Brahmins “ignite the flame of knowledge in our society” and that all governments, irrespective of political affiliation, should work for the welfare of the community.

Speaking at the All India Brahmin Conference organised by Shri Brahmin Sabha in Pitampura on Sunday, Gupta praised the community’s role in shaping Indian society. Her comments, however, drew sharp criticism from the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which termed them “insensitive”.

What Did Rekha Gupta Say?

In her address, Gupta said the Brahmin community has always been at the forefront of enlightenment and protection of society.

“If anyone is igniting the flame of knowledge in society, it is our Brahmin community. They worship not only scriptures but also weapons. Only through weapons and scriptures can we protect society and the country today,” she said.

“By igniting the flame of knowledge, propagating religion, and fostering a spirit of goodwill, the Brahmin community has always worked for the benefit of society,” Gupta added.

She further urged all governments to ensure the community’s welfare, “No matter which government is in power, it should work for the welfare of the Brahmin community to move them forward.”

National Capital's Growth At Stake

Gupta also called for collective efforts to address Delhi’s longstanding issues, pointing to what she described as a “huge backlog” in the capital’s progress.

“Please continue to offer your suggestions on how we can further our cause in Delhi, as there is a huge backlog in Delhi. For 27 years, Delhi has been moving at a slow pace. Now is the time to shift gears and accelerate the process,” she said.

She added that surrounding states had “surpassed” Delhi in development and called for unity to establish a “Viksit Delhi (developed Delhi).”

The remarks come amid a major political shift in the capital, with the BJP returning to power after 27 years, ending AAP’s decade-long rule.

AAP Calls Statement 'Insensitive'

Reacting to Gupta’s comments, AAP leader Sanjeev Jha accused the Chief Minister of insulting public sentiment.

“Hearing Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s statement at the Prajapati Samaj event truly leaves one astonished. Speaking in such a manner about any community is not only insensitive, but also an insult to the sentiments of the people,” Jha wrote on X in Hindi.

Sanatani Government's Chhath Puja Preparations

Earlier this week, Gupta declared that a “Sanatani government” had been elected in Delhi for the first time in 27 years. She made the remark while inspecting arrangements for the upcoming Chhath Puja along the Yamuna banks.

“For years, Chhath celebrations were not happening along the Yamuna because of the negligence of the previous government and the Purvanchali people kept away from the river,” she said.

“Now, a Sanatani government is in place and it’s our duty to ensure a grand Chhath celebration in Delhi. Therefore, we have decided that the Chhath festival will be celebrated along the Yamuna bank,” she added.

The festival will be observed from October 25 to 28 this year.