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Race For Bihar Deputy CM: Three JD(U) Names In Fray, Two Set To Be Chosen
Three senior leaders from Janata Dal (United)-Vijendra Yadav, Vijay Chaudhary and Shravan Kumar-have emerged as frontrunners in the race for Deputy Chief Minister posts in Bihar.
Sources indicate that two of these three leaders are likely to be appointed as Deputy CMs in the new government.
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