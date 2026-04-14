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HomeNewsRace For Bihar Deputy CM: Three JD(U) Names In Fray, Two Set To Be Chosen

Race For Bihar Deputy CM: Three JD(U) Names In Fray, Two Set To Be Chosen

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 06:45 PM (IST)

Three senior leaders from Janata Dal (United)-Vijendra Yadav, Vijay Chaudhary and Shravan Kumar-have emerged as frontrunners in the race for Deputy Chief Minister posts in Bihar.

Sources indicate that two of these three leaders are likely to be appointed as Deputy CMs in the new government.

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Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
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