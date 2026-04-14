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HomeNewsBJP Names Samrat Chaudhary Bihar CM, Swearing-In Tomorrow At 11 AM

BJP Names Samrat Chaudhary Bihar CM, Swearing-In Tomorrow At 11 AM

Nitish Kumar resigned as Bihar CM, paving the way for a leadership change after NDA elected a new legislature party leader to head the next government.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar Chief Minister; cabinet holds final meeting.
  • NDA legislature party elects Samrat Chaudhary as its new leader.
  • Chaudhary, currently Deputy CM, poised for Chief Minister's oath.

Nitish Kumar stepped down as Chief Minister of Bihar on Tuesday, after chairing his Cabinet’s final meeting and submitting his resignation to the Governor. Shortly after, the NDA legislature party convened and unanimously elected Samrat Chaudhary as its leader, effectively clearing the way for him to assume the top post. Chaudhary's swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at 11 AM Tomorrow. The development marks a significant political transition in the state, with Chaudhary now set to lead the government. 

Leadership Change

Senior BJP leaders, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who attended as central observer, oversaw the legislature party meeting in Patna. Key figures such as B. L. Santosh and Vinod Tawde were also present during the decision-making process. With Chaudhary’s election as legislature party leader, his elevation as Chief Minister is now a formality. He is expected to take oath at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday. His appointment had been widely anticipated, with discussions around his candidature gaining traction in recent weeks.

Political Journey

Samrat Chaudhary currently serves as Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister and holds the Home portfolio. He has also led the BJP in the state as its president and previously served as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.

His political career began in the 1990s with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Over the years, he has shifted political affiliations, joining the Janata Dal (United) in 2014 and later moving to the BJP in 2018. He has held ministerial roles in multiple governments, including serving as Agriculture Minister under Rabri Devi.

Chaudhary hails from Munger district and is the son of veteran leader Shakuni Chaudhary, a founding member of the Samata Party and a former MP and MLA. Over a career spanning more than three decades, Chaudhary has emerged as a key political figure in Bihar, culminating in his selection to lead the state.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
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Breaking News ABP Live Samrat Chaudhary Bihar CM NITISH KUMAR
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