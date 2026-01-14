Palak Paneer 'Smell' Sparks Discrimination Case, Indian PhD Students Win Rs 1.8 Crore In US

Two Indian doctoral students at the University of Colorado Boulder have secured a significant civil rights settlement after what began as a seemingly ordinary lunch break spiraled into a prolonged legal battle over discrimination, cultural bias, and retaliation.

Aditya Prakash and Urmi Bhattacheryya, both PhD scholars, were awarded Rs 1.8 crore (USD 200,000) following an incident that drew global attention for highlighting the everyday challenges faced by international students abroad.

How A Lunch Break Sparked A Legal Battle

The controversy dates back to September 2023, when Prakash was heating his home-cooked palak paneer in a departmental microwave. According to a report by The Indian Express, a staff member objected to the food, allegedly describing its aroma as "pungent" and asking him not to use the microwave.

Prakash responded briefly, saying, "It’s just food. I’m heating and leaving." What might have ended there instead escalated into a series of events that the students later described as discriminatory and retaliatory.

Claims Of Targeted Rules And Retaliation

Following the incident, Prakash, 34, and Bhattacheryya, 35, filed a civil lawsuit in the United States District Court for Colorado. Their complaint alleged that after Prakash raised concerns about unfair treatment, the university responded with retaliation rather than resolution.

The students argued that departmental kitchen rules disproportionately targeted South Asian community members, effectively discouraging them from opening or heating their lunches in shared spaces.

Prakash stated that he was repeatedly summoned to meetings with senior faculty and accused of making staff members "feel unsafe." Meanwhile, Bhattacheryya said she was abruptly removed from her teaching assistant role without any explanation.

She further alleged that she was accused of "inciting a riot" after continuing to eat Indian food for two days following the palak paneer incident.

Settlement Reached After Two-Year Legal Struggle

After nearly two years of legal proceedings, the University of Colorado Boulder agreed in September 2025 to pay the couple Rs 1.8 crore (USD 200,000). As part of the settlement, the university also granted them their Master’s degrees.

However, the agreement came with restrictions. Both students were barred from future enrolment or employment at the university. Earlier this month, Prakash and Bhattacheryya returned to India, bringing an end to their academic journey in the US.

'I Will Not Be Silent', Bhattacheryya Speaks Out

Reflecting on the ordeal, Bhattacheryya shared a deeply personal message on Instagram, capturing both the emotional toll and her resolve.

"This year, I fought a fight," she wrote. "A fight for the freedom to eat what I want, and to protest at will, no matter the colour of my skin, my ethnic extraction, or the unflinchingly unchanged Indian accent."

She also spoke candidly about the personal cost of the experience. "I endured startling health reversals I’d never encountered before. My self-respect and confidence, things I’d always jealously safeguarded, were steadily chipped away," she said, adding firmly, "But not for long. I will not be humbled by injustices. I will not be silent in the face of deliberate upheavals. I will certainly kowtow to no one."

University Responds, Denies Liability

The University of Colorado Boulder confirmed that a settlement was reached but denied any wrongdoing. In a statement, a university spokesperson said the institution has established procedures to address allegations of discrimination and harassment and followed those processes in this case.

Social Media Reacts

As news of the settlement spread, social media platforms lit up with messages of support and celebration. Many users praised the students for standing their ground and taking the legal route to challenge discrimination.

One user joked about celebrating the victory with "more palak paneer," while another commented, "This is what raising your voice the right way looks like. Respect to the courage and work behind it."