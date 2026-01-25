Padma Awards 2026: Political Heavyweights Join 131 Civilian Honourees

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Government of India has unveiled the Padma Awards 2026, approving 131 civilian honours across three categories, with several political leaders and public affairs figures featuring prominently on the list. The awards include 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri recipients, recognising service across governance, arts, medicine, education and social work. Among the honourees are former chief ministers, governors and senior public figures, alongside grassroots contributors. The list also includes 16 posthumous awards and 6 foreign or NRI recipients, highlighting both political legacy and public service impact.

Two senior political figures have been named among the five Padma Vibhushan awardees, India’s second-highest civilian honour.

K T Thomas (Public Affairs)

V S Achuthanandhan (Public Affairs, posthumous)

They join classical violinist N Rajam, educationist P Narayanan, and actor Dharmendra (posthumous) in the top honours category.

Achuthanandhan, a former Kerala chief minister, is being recognised posthumously for his long public life, while Thomas is acknowledged for his contribution to public affairs and governance.

Padma Bhushan

Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Public Affairs), former Maharashtra Governor

Shibu Soren (Public Affairs, posthumous), veteran Jharkhand leader

V K Malhotra (Public Affairs, posthumous)

Vellappally Natesan (Public Affairs)

Padma Shri

At the Padma Shri level, former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha has been honoured posthumously under Public Affairs.

Together, these names underline the government’s recognition of long-standing political service alongside achievements in other sectors.

