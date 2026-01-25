Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPadma Awards 2026: Political Heavyweights Join 131 Civilian Honourees

Padma Awards 2026: Political Heavyweights Join 131 Civilian Honourees

Among the honourees are former chief ministers, governors and senior public figures, alongside grassroots contributors.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 07:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Government of India has unveiled the Padma Awards 2026, approving 131 civilian honours across three categories, with several political leaders and public affairs figures featuring prominently on the list. The awards include 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri recipients, recognising service across governance, arts, medicine, education and social work. Among the honourees are former chief ministers, governors and senior public figures, alongside grassroots contributors. The list also includes 16 posthumous awards and 6 foreign or NRI recipients, highlighting both political legacy and public service impact.

Two senior political figures have been named among the five Padma Vibhushan awardees, India’s second-highest civilian honour.

  • K T Thomas (Public Affairs)
  • V S Achuthanandhan (Public Affairs, posthumous)

They join classical violinist N Rajam, educationist P Narayanan, and actor Dharmendra (posthumous) in the top honours category.

Achuthanandhan, a former Kerala chief minister, is being recognised posthumously for his long public life, while Thomas is acknowledged for his contribution to public affairs and governance.

Padma Bhushan

  • Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Public Affairs), former Maharashtra Governor
  • Shibu Soren (Public Affairs, posthumous), veteran Jharkhand leader
  • V K Malhotra (Public Affairs, posthumous)
  • Vellappally Natesan (Public Affairs)

Padma Shri

At the Padma Shri level, former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha has been honoured posthumously under Public Affairs.

Together, these names underline the government’s recognition of long-standing political service alongside achievements in other sectors.

Related Video

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 07:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Republic Day Republic Day Republic Day 2026 Padma Awards 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Republic Day 2026: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Awarded Ashoka Chakra
Republic Day 2026: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Awarded Ashoka Chakra
News
Republic Day 2026: 131 Honours Approved For Padma Awards-Check Full List
Republic Day 2026: 131 Honours Approved For Padma Awards-Check Full List
News
Sir Mark Tully, BBC’s Voice Of South Asia Who Covered Operation Blue Star, Dies At Age 90
Sir Mark Tully, BBC’s Voice Of South Asia Who Covered Operation Blue Star, Dies At Age 90
Cities
Mumbai Local Train Murder: 33-Year-Old College Professor Stabbed To Death, Accused Arrested
Mumbai Local Train Murder: 33-Year-Old College Professor Stabbed To Death, Accused Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case
Breaking News: Forensic report in NEET student death triggers political storm in Bihar
Breaking News: AIMIM councillor Seher Shaikh sparks controversy over green attire remark in Maharashtra
Breaking News: Mumbai local train murder raises serious safety concerns, accused arrested from Vasai
Breaking News: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurls flag and inspects contingents at Chhatrasal Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget