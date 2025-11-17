Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews'No One Is Above The Law': Muhammad Yunus Hails Hasina's Death Sentence

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 09:39 PM (IST)
Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has hailed the court verdict sentencing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death, calling it a powerful reminder that “no one, regardless of power, is above the law.” Yunus said the judgment delivers “vital, if insufficient, justice” to those affected by the July-August 2024 uprising, in which 1,400 people were killed. He described the ruling as a defining moment for Bangladesh, arguing that it marks the beginning of democratic restoration after years of oppression and acknowledges the deep suffering endured by families of the victims.

Yunus said the conviction and sentencing “affirm a fundamental principle” of accountability that applies even to those who once held the highest authority in the country. He emphasised that the verdict brings overdue recognition to the “thousands harmed in the uprising of July and August 2024,” whose families continue to live with profound loss. According to the Chief Advisor, “the ordering of lethal force against young people and children whose only weapons were their voices” violated not only national laws but also Bangladesh’s core values of dignity, resilience and justice.

'Remembering The Victims'

Speaking about the 1,400 lives lost, Yunus stressed that the victims “were not statistics but students, parents, and citizens with rights.” He cited months of detailed testimony showing how lethal force, including firing from helicopters, was used against unarmed protesters. Yunus said the verdict acknowledges this suffering and reinforces the principle that “our justice system will hold perpetrators accountable.”

He added that Bangladesh now stands at a pivotal moment, with an opportunity to rebuild democratic institutions weakened over years. Strengthening the rule of law, protecting civil liberties and ensuring that such abuses never recur must be national priorities, he said. According to Yunus, the significance of the verdict extends far beyond individual accountability, shaping the broader future of Bangladesh’s democracy and the relationship between the state and its citizens.

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 09:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Muhammad Yunus On Hasina
