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HomeNewsNitish Kumar Pens Emotional Message, Reflects On Tenure And Backs New Government

Nitish Kumar Pens Emotional Message, Reflects On Tenure And Backs New Government

Just hours after resigning, Nitish Kumar highlighted his government’s development work and pledged full support to the incoming administration in Bihar.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
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  • Kumar assured full cooperation for smooth transition and growth.

Just hours after resigning as Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, outlined his government’s achievements and expressed confidence in Bihar’s future under a new administration. Reflecting on his tenure, he highlighted nearly two decades of governance focused on development, inclusivity and law and order. Kumar also assured full cooperation to the incoming government, signalling a smooth transition of power in Bihar and continuity in the state’s development agenda.

Legacy Of Governance

Recalling the NDA government’s formation on November 24, 2005, Kumar said Bihar had since witnessed a steady focus on rule of law and sustained development. He stressed that his administration worked for all sections of society, including minorities, backward classes, Dalits and economically weaker groups. He pointed to progress across key sectors such as education, healthcare, roads, electricity and agriculture. Special emphasis, he said, was placed on empowering women and youth, which contributed to broader social and economic gains in the state.

Looking Ahead

Kumar said recent initiatives, including the “7 Nishchay-3” roadmap for 2025-2030, would further accelerate Bihar’s development. He added that continued support from the Centre under Narendra Modi would strengthen these efforts.

Confirming his decision, Kumar said he had resolved to step down and formally submitted his resignation to the Governor after the Cabinet meeting. He thanked the people of Bihar for their support throughout his tenure.

He also assured that he would extend full cooperation and guidance to the new government, expressing optimism that Bihar would continue to grow and emerge among the leading states in India.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
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Samrat Chaudhary Bihar CM NITISH KUMAR
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