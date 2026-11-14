Bahrain's US Radar Installation Comes Under Iranian Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran claimed hitting US radar; US denied, downed drones.

Iran acted in retaliation for US telecommunications tower attack.

Peace talks failed; leaders to discuss war resolution.

Iran said its forces hit a US early warning radar system in Bahrain on Friday. However, the US military denied the claims and said it shot down two Iranian attack drones.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initially said in a statement that its air force targeted and destroyed the radar on the island of Bahrain.

They claimed this was a retaliatory attack in response to an US attack on a telecommunications tower in the Iranian county of Sirik, on the shores of the Strait of Hormuz.

Several hours later, the US military's Central Command, denied the IRGC's claim that the radar was destroyed and said it stopped two "one-way attack drones" targeting Bahrain by the militant group.

It reported no casualties or damage.

Where does the Iran war stand?

Iran war, started by the US and Israeli strikes on February 28, is currently undergoing a de-escalation as main issues remain unresolved.

Both US and Israel are holding off major attacks as they held elections over the last weeks.

On the other hand, Tehran has continued seeking to control the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit point for global oil and natural gas supplies, while continuing to attack ships it considers unauthorized users of the waterway.

The US Navy, which is enforcing its own blockade of Iranian vessels, has recently escorted tankers through the strait in the area where reports of burning ships came through.

Before the midterm elections, US President Donald Trump said on October, "We may do another little Epic Fury," referring to US-Israeli strikes, without giving any timeframe.

Trump is expected to meet Chinese President ‌Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at an APEC leaders' summit in China next week and discuss ending the ​war in Iran.

Pakistan-mediated peace talks between the US and Iran on April failed to reach a conclusion.