Under Fire After RoboDog Fiasco, Neha Singh Changes LinkedIn Status To 'Open To Work'

Neha Singh, a professor at Galgotias University who has been at the centre of a controversy over allegedly presenting a made-in-China robotic dog as her own innovation, appears to have updated her LinkedIn profile to show she is “Open to Work”.

The development follows scrutiny over her remarks at the AI Impact Summit in the national capital regarding the ownership of the robot, which she has said were “misinterpreted”.

Profile Highlights Communication Expertise

Singh’s LinkedIn biography outlines her professional strengths in communication.

“I have always believed that communication is more than just a skill, it is a force that shapes identity, builds confidence, and opens doors. With a natural flair for language, articulation, and stage presence, I have spent years helping individuals unlock their voice and express themselves with clarity and impact.

My core strengths lie in verbal fluency, vocabulary building, public speaking, and written communication. Whether it’s training students for GD-PI, compering high-stakes events, or designing communication workshops, I bring energy, structure, and intent to every interaction.

What sets me apart is not just my command of language, but my ability to connect, inspire, and elevate others through it. I enjoy working with learners at various stages, guiding them to communicate with confidence, professionalism, and authenticity,” her profile states.

University Apology And Clarification

The Greater Noida-based university has apologised for the episode and clarified that Singh, who was stationed at the pavilion and introduced the RoboDog as “Orion”, was “ill-informed” about the technical origins of the product on display.

The institution further stated that Professor Neha Singh, in her “enthusiasm of being on camera”, provided “factually incorrect information”.

What Triggered The Row?

A video from the AI Impact Summit that quickly went viral showed Singh presenting the robotic dog as “Orion”, prompting online speculation about whether it was being described as an in-house innovation.

Addressing the matter, Singh said the situation may have escalated because of how the presentation was delivered in a fast-paced summit environment. She maintained that her introduction of the robot was made enthusiastically and could have been misinterpreted.

She clarified that there was no intention to suggest that the robotic dog had been developed by the university. According to her, the device had been brought in solely as a demonstration tool to motivate students to develop more advanced innovations independently.

Singh also underlined that the institution’s broader aim is to familiarise students with emerging AI technologies and encourage hands-on learning through globally available tools. The emphasis, she said, remains on equipping students with practical skills for real-world applications in artificial intelligence.